Scotty McCreery’s Wife: Everything To Know About Gabi Dugal & The Pair’s Marriage

Scotty McCreery is madly in love with his wife, Gabi Dugal. The two are high school sweethearts, but their love story dates back even farther than their adolescent years. Gabi and Scotty have been married since 2018, and their love does not seem to be slowing down. Learn more about Gabi, as well as the pair’s relationship, below.

How Did Scotty McCreery Meet His Wife?

Scotty and Gabi’s love story is one for the books — as they met all the way back in elementary school! The two were in kindergarten together, but did not strike up a romance until their senior year of high school. Basically, Gabi and Scotty have known each other for their entire lives. In 2017, Scotty proposed to Gabi, and they tied the knot in June 2018, eight years after they started dating. Scotty shared footage from the wedding in his music video for “This Is It.”

What Does Scotty McCreery’s Wife Do For A Living?

Gabi works as a pediatric nurse. She began her career after graduating from the University of North Carolina in 2016. While supporting Scotty amidst his rising music career, Gabi was also completing her education so she could have a job of her own. She worked at Duke University Hospital after graduation. Her current place of employment is unconfirmed, but her Instagram bio says she still works in pediatric nursing.

Does Scotty McCreery Have A Child With Gabi?

So far, Scotty and Gabi are continuing to enjoy their lives as a young married couple. They do not have any kids. However, it may not be long before they expand their family! “We’re three years into this,” he told PEOPLE in Sept. 2021. “When we got started in the marriage, we told each other we wanted to live life. We wanted to go travel. We wanted to go do things, and I would say we have done that at this point. So it’s definitely a conversation that’s being had.” However, Scotty and Gabi do already have a dog named Moose together!

Where Do Scotty & Gabi Live?

Scotty owns a home in Nashville, due to his career as a country singer, but his primary residence is back home in North Carolina with Gabi. The two grew up in NC, so it’s only fitting that they’re putting down roots there. They also tied the knot in North Carolina, so it holds a special place for them.