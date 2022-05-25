Sadie Sink’s Siblings: Meet The ‘Stranger Things’ Star’s 3 Brothers & Sister

Sadie Sink got her big break when she was cast in season 2 of Stranger Things, and she has since been a staple of the show. Aside from the hit Netflix series, Sadie starred in Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” short film. Plus, she’s also a model, having walked in Paris Fashion Week 2018 and modeled for Kate Spade’s Spring 2019 campaign. She’s got quite an impressive resume for someone who’s just 20 years old!

Apparently, Sadie isn’t the only talented creative in her family. She has three brothers, Spencer, Mitchell, and Caleb, and one younger sister, Jacey, and some have their own impressive acting resumes. Read on to learn about Sadie’s siblings.

Mitchell and Jacey Sink

Mitchell Sink and Jacey Sink are two other Sink siblings who have landed professional acting roles. Mitchell, born in 2000, has acted on Broadway, playing Michael in the Broadway adaptation of Will Ferrell‘s iconic 2003 Christmas film, Elf, per Playbill. The show opened on Broadway in 2012. Then, in 2013, he had a minor role in the Matilda musical. Fun fact: Sadie also got her start on Broadway in Annie! Mitchell also played the role of “friend” in the “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” short film, per his IMDb page. By the look of his Instagram page, he is not actively auditioning for film or Broadway roles as of this writing.

Mitchell and Sadie’s little sister, Jacey, has one exciting credit to her name. She played a younger version of Max, the character Sadie plays in Stranger Things, in 2019, per IMDb. She was born in 2010, according to Popular Networth. While she doesn’t have any other projects in the works, she has plenty of time to catch up to her older sister if she wishes to pursue an acting career!

Caleb and Spencer Sink

Caleb and Spencer Sink do not seem to have taken a liking to the spotlight and have no sort of professional acting credits listed online. Despite having 13,000 followers on Instagram, Spencer seems to want to keep his private life under wraps, as he has his profile set to private. Thanks to a photo shared by Caleb, though, we do know that Spencer graduated from the University of Missouri Kansas City’s School of Law in May 2022.

Meanwhile, Caleb graduated from New Jersey’s Seton Hall University in 2018. It is not known what he does professionally, but it is clear he likes sports. His Instagram page, which only has 16 posts as of this writing, is sprinkled with snapshots of him either playing football or at football games.