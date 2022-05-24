‘Stranger Things’ Stars Hint Will Has Feelings For Mike: He’s ‘Very Interested’

Will Byers and Mike Wheeler have been best friends their entire lives, but does Will feel something more? Stranger Things stars David Harbour and Finn Wolfhard hinted Will has romantic feelings for Mike in a new Netflix video.

“If you’ve been watching the show, you should know that Will is not interested in El. He’s interested in someone else in the group,” David says as Finn laughs while discussing the theory that Will and Eleven will start a romance in season 4. Eleven and Mike are very much in love when the fourth season begins.

Finn adds, “Yeah, you’ll see soon. That he’s interested…” David finishes for Finn, “Very interested.” While they don’t say Mike’s name out loud, it’s clear that David and Finn are talking about Will’s possible romantic feelings for Mike.

Will’s sexuality has been a talking point amongst fans for years, especially since Mike said to Will in season 3, “It’s not my fault you don’t like girls.” Will didn’t respond to what Mike said to him at the time. When Mike asked Will if thought they were never going to get girlfriends and just play games their entire lives, Will responded, “Yeah, I guess I did.”

Back in 2020, Noah Schnapp weighed in on Will’s sexuality. “There’s nothing set in stone. It’s kind of up to the audience, and I think the Duffers did that on purpose,” Noah told THR at the time. “Some people perceive it as Will could be gay, asexual, or whatever. Or, like how I see it, he was stuck in the Upside Down, and he was away for so long that all of his friends started growing up while he was in this other world. When he came back, everyone was all grown up, and he was still a little kid who still wanted to do little kid things like play D&D. He wasn’t ready to face this maturity and get into relationships. So, I think that’s what Will is going through right now.”

The Stranger Things kids are just 14 when the show picks up in season 4 and still trying to figure out their identities and who they want to be, while also trying to defeat dangerous monsters. Stranger Things 4 will be split into two volumes, and Volume 1 will drop May 27 on Netflix. Volume 2 will be released July 1.