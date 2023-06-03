Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas’ Son: Meet Her Only Child, Tron Austin

Rozonda Thomas, AKA Chilli, is a singer & dancer known for being a member of TLC.

She is a proud mother to one adult child.

Although Chilli isn’t married, she is currently dating actor Matthew Lawrence.

The songstress recently celebrated her son’s 26th birthday on Jun. 2, 2023.

“No Scrubs” co-hitmaker Rozonda Thomas (AKA Chilli), 52, is a member of the hit girl group, TLC, which was founded in 1989. Not only did she rise on the music charts with hits like “Waterfalls,” and “Creep,” but she’s also successful for her dance moves. When Chilli is not busy laying down tracks in the studio or spending time with her boyfriend, Matthew Lawrence, she is often spotted alongside her only child, Tron Austin, 26. Amid his birthday on Jun. 2, 2023, here is everything to know about Chilli’s son and more!

Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas’ Kids

The 52-year-old welcomed her son, Tron, in 1997, notably amid TLC’s massive success. Tron ended up pursing a career in music just like his momma, as he is a successful rapper. Some of his songs include “Trip the Balance,” “Captions,” and “Arson.” It’s no surprise that the rapper ended up wanting to be an entertainer, as he often grew up spending time on the road with his mom and TLC. “I think honestly some of my favorite memories are just seeing them in their zone,” Tron told PEOPLE on Apr. 27, 2023. “Because I see the rehearsals too, right? So they’ve rehearsed to like 8, 12 hours a day, working like dogs, man. And I would see that all that hard work come to fruition whenever they do the shows and there’s 5,000, 10,000, 20,000, whatever the stadium is.”

Aside from his work as a musician, Tron is a proud husband to his wife, Jeong Ah Wang, who he married in Dec. 2022. He recently took to Instagram on Feb. 14 to celebrate his first Valentine’s Day as a married man. “A year ago today I proposed and today was my first #valentinesday with you as my wife let’s continue to build our future together,” he captioned the photo of their wedding bands together.

Tron Austin’s Father

Although Rozonda has never been married, she did welcome Tron with her ex, Dallas Austin, 52. Tron’s dad is also a singer known for his songs “Leave With You,” and “No Cap.” The proud dad took to Instagram on Jun. 2, 2022, to wish his son a happy birthday. “Happy 25th birthday Tron! @timeflybye man time passes so fast when your having fun ! love ya kiddo !!”, he captioned the photos with his mini-me.

The 52-year-old VLAD TV in 2021 that former TLC member, Pebbles, allegedly kicked Chilli out of the group for getting pregnant with his child. “We would hide it [their relationship] because Pebbles was so crazy about girls being groupies and ‘don’t be dating no producers’ and stuff,” he said at the time. “When we first started dating, we kept it away from her. She didn’t know it.” Dallas also claimed that Pebbles “kicked” Chilli out of the group when she found out she was pregnant. He then explained to Pebbles that he was serious about Chilli and introduced her as his “girlfriend.” Dallas and Tron’s mom ended up parting ways by 2001, per Pop Sugar.

What Rozonda Has Said About Being A Mom

Most recently, Chilli took to Instagram to wish her son a happy birthday on Jun. 2, 2023. “It’s @timeflybye birthday yall! Happiest birthday, my young King Looooooooooove [sic] you!!! I’m so blessed to be your momma,” she captioned the throwback baby photo of her and her little one. In addition, Tron recently spoke to PEOPLE about his mom and her relationship with Matthew. “Oh man, I just like seeing her happy, you know? As someone who is now five years into my relationship, I love seeing humans connect and witnessing that genuineness. I feel that from him,” he told the outlet on Apr. 28, 2023.