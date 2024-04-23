Who Are the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees? Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne, & More

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced their 2024 set of inductees. The list includes an eclectic mix of superstars from a variety of genres, and they will be inducted into the Rock Hall in a ceremony at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on October 19, 2024. While the 2024 class includes superstars from various eras and styles of pop music, there were still a few artists who will have to wait to enter the hall despite being up for nominations this year, including the late Sinead O’Connor, Oasis, Mariah Carey, Jane’s Addiction, and Lenny Kravitz.

Besides the current class, Jimmy Buffett, Dionne Warwick, MC5, and Norman Whitfield will also be inducted in the musical excellence category. Before the ceremony happens in the fall, get to know more about each of the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees here!

Cher

Few artists have had as long and as varied of a musical career as Cher. Going back to the 60s, Cher began her musical career as part of a duo with her ex-husband Sonny Bono. The pair established themselves as Sonny and Cher, but after they split, Cher began performing as a solo artist. While she’s taken breaks to focus on acting, Cher has also had her own share of hits as a solo artist, including the pop smash “Believe” in 1998.

Despite her being inducted this year, Cher did express some animosity towards the Hall of Fame for not nominating her in the past. “I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars,” she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2023, via Entertainment Weekly. “I mean, they can just you-know-what themselves.”

Mary J. Blige

The “Queen of Hip Hop Soul” Mary J. Blige is also getting inducted this year. She dropped her debut album in 1992, and she’s scored countless hits since then, and she’s even been featured on her fair share of other artists tunes. After getting inducted, Mary shared her own post expressing her excitement. “Beyond Grateful!!!!!! This is incredible!!! God always has the final say!!!! Thank you to my fans all over the world!!!! Tears of Joy!” she wrote on Instagram.

Ozzy Osbourne

The “Prince of Darkness” Ozzy Osbourne will be inducted into the Hall of Fame for the second time, but as a solo artist this time around. After getting kicked out of Black Sabbath, Ozzy kicked off a solo career in 1980 with his debut album Blizzard of Ozz. While Sabbath was made up of master musicians, Ozzy had his share of talent in his backing band over the years, including late guitar god Randy Rhoads and Black Label Society frontman Zakk Wylde. He’s penned tons of heavy metal classics on his own, including “Crazy Train”, “Mr. Crowley”, and “Bark at the Moon.”

Ozzy was first inducted with metal innovators Black Sabbath in 2006. The rocker said that this “feels different” though because of how long his solo career has lasted. He also said that it “feels more special” to be inducted as a solo artist in an interview with Billboard. “With every new music venture there’s always a certain amount of surprise that comes when you see the fans embrace it, because no one wants to make a record and have it flop. I feel like I was invited to a party in 1980, and it hasn’t stopped. Not bad for a guy who was fired from his last band,” he told the outlet.

A Tribe Called Quest

Queens rap legends A Tribe Called Quest have been one of the most critically-acclaimed groups since their 1990 debut People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm. The group’s talented rappers Q-Tip, Phife Dawg, and Jarobi White as well as production from turntablist Ali Shaheed Muhammad have made them one of rap’s most enduring groups. Albums like The Low End Theory and Midnight Marauders are widely considered classics. Phife Dawg died at 45 in 2016 from complications with diabetes. Months after his death, the group released their final album We Got It From Here… Thank You 4 Your Service.

Dave Matthews Band

The rock and jam band fronted by Dave Matthews has been entertaining audiences since their debut record Under the Table and Dreaming dropped in 1994. While the band’s live shows are a staple for any fan, they’ve also had some mainstream hits with songs like “Crash Into Me.” Following the news of their induction, the group made a post on social media to announce that they were “honored” to be inducted.

Peter Frampton

The Rock Hall loves Peter Frampton’s way. After early success with groups like The Herd and Humble Pie, the guitarist and songwriter set out on a solo career, which led to tons of hits, including his 1976 breakout album Frampton Comes Alive. Many of his tunes, like “Show Me the Way,” are instantly recognizable to diehard fans and casual listeners.

Following his induction, Frampton opened up about the honor in an interview with Rolling Stone. “It’s something I never expected. Because I was eligible so long ago, I kind of put it into the back of my mind,” he said. “The thing that blew me away the most was not actually getting in — even though that is a phenomenal, unbelievable thing. It’s the amount of people who voted for me [in the fan vote]. You don’t quite understand where you’re at until you look at the amount of people who voted for you. Those are the people I need to thank the most. That was a real wonderful shock.”

Foreigner

Foreigner are bringing the Rock Hall back to the 70s and 80s! The band’s many records have scored them plenty of hits like “Hot Blooded.” Following the band’s induction, founding guitarist Mick Jones released a statement to commemorate the occasion, via Consequence. “I was thrilled to learn of Foreigner’s nomination, and this confirmation of our coming membership in the home of my peers is a priceless highlight of my career,” he said in part.

Kool and the Gang

Kool and the Gang have been keeping things funky since their debut album dropped in 1969. Robert “Kool” Bell and his backing band will all receive their inductions this year. With the excitement, Robert shared his joy to finally be inducted after all of these years. “On a personal level, we have joined with a lot of greats to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And it’s called the ‘Rock and Roll’ Hall of Fame. I did 48 shows with Van Halen. I did shows with Kid Rock. I played with the Dave Matthews Band, Elton John, Rod Stewart. That is rock and roll, isn’t it?” he told Rolling Stone.