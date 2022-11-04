Richard Dreyfuss’s Wife Svetlana: Meet His Spouse, Plus Everything To Know On 2 Previous Marriages

Richard Dreyfuss is an actor known for his roles in Jaws, Let It Ride, Stand by Me, and more.

He is currently married to Svetlana Erokhin.

Richard was previously married to Jeramie Rain and Janelle Lacey.

On Oct. 29, 2022, the Hollywood legend turned 75 years old.

Richard Dreyfuss, 75, is an Oscar-winning actor from Brooklyn, New York. One of his most iconic roles includes playing Matt Hooper in the 1975 film Jaws alongside Roy Scheider. On Oct. 18, 2022, Richard published a book titled, One Thought Scares Me, about his thoughts on the current state of politics in the United States. However, when he’s not putting pen to paper or acting, he is spending time with his wife, Svetlana Erokhin. He was also married to two other women in his life, including one that welcomed three kids with the star. Below is everything to know about Richard’s love life!

Svetlana Erokhin

The What About Bob? actor married his current wife, Svetlana Erokhin, 62, in 2006. They have now been married for over 16 years and reside in San Diego, CA together, per The Guardian. The sweeet couple tied the knot in a romantic secret ceremony in Harrisonburg, Virginia, according to PEOPLE. “We had no idea,” Andy Perrine, James Madison University spokesman, told the outlet about their surprise wedding. “Although one look at Svetlana and you wouldn’t be surprised he wanted to marry her. She’s beautiful and has a sultry Russian accent. She clearly is head over heels in love with Richard, who is captivatingly funny. They were like two young loves who couldn’t seem to get enough of each other.” At the time of their 2006 nuptials, Richard was 58 years old, whereas, Svetlana, was 46 years old. Not much else is publicly known about their relationship, as Richard remains relatively private about his personal life.

Janelle Lacey

Prior to meeting Svetlana, the 5′ 5″ actor was married to Janelle Lacey from 1999 until their official divorce in 2005. They began dating in 1998 and just one year later, they decided to make their relationship more official by getting married, per Who Dated Who. Richard and his second wife were dedicated to their marriage for a total of six years, although they were together for seven. It is not publicly known what Janelle does for work or how they met. Janelle would often be by the actor’s side at many lavish galas throughout their marriage, but eventually the two went their separate ways.

Jeramie Rain

Richard’s first wife was Jeramie Rain, 74, who he met when she was working as a production assistant in Hollywood. The former couple was married from 1983 to 1995. Later, Jeramie went on to become a screenwriter, producer, philanthropist and actress. Richard and the talented woman seemingly bonded over their love of the film and entertainment industry. Some of the films she worked on include The Last House on the Left, The Abductors, Preacherman Meets Widderwoman, and The American Nightmare. She reportedly moved to New York City during the early 1970s, when she began her career in entertainment.

Although she and her ex-husband divorced after 12 years of marriage (his second longest marriage), the then-couple welcomed three children together. Their adult-children include Ben, 36, Emily, 39, and Harry Dreyfuss, 32. Richard continues to openly talk about Jeramie, and is publicly grateful to her for giving birth to his kids. On May 11, 2014, he took to Twitter to share an article written by Ben about his ex-wife. “Happy Mother’s Day! This is the true story of how I met the mother of my children,” he captioned the tweet, which included a photo of them holding baby Ben.

The article included a quote from the kid’s mom about how she met Richard. “I had always wanted to be a mother. It’s the first thing I said to your dad. We met at a party in LA in February, 1983. I was a producer at CBS. ‘What do you want to do with your career at CBS?’ he asked me. And I said, ‘Nothing, I want to get married and have children.’ And he said, ‘Me too. Let’s get married. And we got married like one month later and now we have you three kids. If we hadn’t been this crazy, you guys wouldn’t exist! So be nice to the baby boomer generation,” her quote read.