Miley Cyrus, Bella Thorne & More Celebs Heating Up Winter In Head-To-Toe Red Looks

Winter might be cold, but these celeb looks are red hot! Everyone from Miley Cyrus to Bella Thorne has been spotted in the warm color recently – check out the pics!

It’s easy to get stuck in a rut with winter style. Honestly, my motto year-round is “If it’s not black, put it back on the rack,” but that just becomes even more true between December and March. But there’s one color that can easily brighten up your wardrobe while making a super hot statement: red! It’s just as classic as black, but it packs a punch that we – and stars like Miley Cyrus and Bella Thorne – love so much!

We still have heart eyes over Miley’s most recent red look. The “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” hitmaker looked absolutely gorgeous at the premiere of Isn’t It Romantic on Feb. 11 in a ruffled Valentino gown. The crimson dress was semi-sheer too, so it gave a peek at the singer’s toned abs and legs underneath.

Miley pulled her hair back into a ponytail and rocked a matching matte red lip to finish off her look. Unfortunately, her husband Liam Hemsworth wasn’t by her side to promote his movie (he was in the hospital) but we’d say Miley’s gorgeous gown more than made up for it.

That same week, Bella also killed the game in head-to-toe red – even though her look was totally different than Miley’s. The Famous In Love star looked cool in a sequin tank top and matching pants under a faux fur coat for Sally LaPointe‘s New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 12. Combined with Bella’s fiery hair color, this look was packing a ton of heat! Get clicking through the gallery above to see even more sexy red looks that celebs wore this winter!