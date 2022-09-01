Peyton List’s Boyfriend History: Who The ‘Cobrai Kai’ Star Has Dated Through The Years

Peyton List, 24, is best known for her role as Tory Nichols from the hit TV show Cobra Kai. But aside from her career as an actress, she has also had a meaningful love life! Keep reading to learn all about the men she has loved.

Cameron Monaghan

Shameless actor Cameron Monaghan, 29, and Peyton dated for almost two years, according to J-14. The former couple began their romance in 2017 and decided to call it quits by January 2019. But before the flame fizzled out, Peyton and her first public boyfriend met on the set of the 2017 movie Anthem of a Teenage Prophet.

The blonde bombshell confirmed their relationship to the Build Series during an interview in Sept. 2018. “The whole cast, we all shared a trailer and were all in the same hotel. It was a small town, two and a half hours away from Vancouver, so we all really got to know each other and all became so close,” Peyton said at the time. “And then sort of in the middle of it, Cameron and I started realizing we liked each other and started dating after.” And it was during that interview that Peyton credited her then-boyfriend for being “so understanding” of her busy work schedule.

But just a little over a year after that interview, the duo’s hot romance ran its course, as they officially split in January 2019. And although neither of them commented publicly on their breakup, they chose to keep things civil. That January, both of the actors showed up to the premiere of the movie together, post-split, according to E! News.

Jacob Bertrand

Things were quiet for a while when it came to matters of the heart for Peyton, until March 2022. That spring, TMZ confirmed that Jacob Bertrand, 22, and his costar, Peyton, were officially a couple! The Cobra Kai actors were spotted at LAX together when a TMZ reporter asked Peyton if they were a couple, to which she replied, “Yeah.” And when the reporter asked Jacob about dating someone he worked with, he admitted that it was a first for him. “This is trial by fire almost,” the actor said.

During the same interview, Jacob, who plays Eli Moskowitz on the show, admitted that he actually was friends with his girlfriend long before their love blossomed. “We’ve been friends for a while now, I met her when I was 15,” he told the outlet. He also shared that he was friends with Peyton’s brother, Spencer List, first, and that it was “awkward” to tell him that he “liked” his sister.

And just as the pair confirmed they were involved with each other, Peyton shared a loving Instagram post to commemorate her man’s birthday. Her March 6, 2022, post read, “happy birthday jacob man you change your hair a lot. there are not a lot of photos where you are serious without me yelling at you so i had to post those first.”

Their romance rumors sparked when Jacob first shared his own birthday post for Peyton back on April 6, 2021. In one of the images in the post, Peyton and Jacob posed for a cute photo together. In the second slide, however, Jacob is seen hilariously eating some cake. His adorable post was captioned, “Happy Birthday lists! I didnt have a nice picture with spencer so heres him moments before devouring peytons banana foster thing. The other is just peyton lookin cute and i happen to be in the background.”