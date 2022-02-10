Owen Wilson’s Kids: Meet His 3 Children, Including Daughter Lyla, 3, Who He’s Allegedly ‘Never Met’

Owen Wilson is a dad of three from his past relationships — learn more about his children Robert, Finn and Lyla here.

Owen Wilson, 53, is known on the silver screen as funny guy and charming rom-com lead — but off screen, he’s a dad of three. He first became a father to son Robert Ford Wilson, now 11, with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell in 2011. His second son, Finn Lindqvist, now 8 years old, came along via ex Caroline Lindqvist, followed by 3-year-old Lyla with ex Varunie Vongsvirates. Ahead of his film Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, learn more about Owen’s children here.

Robert Ford Wilson

Robert was born to Owen and Jade, now 38, on Jan. 14, 2011 on the Hawaiian island of Maui at Owen’s $8 million oceanfront home. Robert weighed 6lbs, 13oz, and came into the world with the help of a mid-wife after an 18 hour labor.

Owen and his ex Jade, who has worked as a police officer, as a federal air marshal, and in the department of homeland security, initially met while Owen was filming the flick How Do You Know? on a flight from Los Angeles to D.C. in 2009 — but the romance was short lived, as they split shortly after the birth of their son.

Jade and Owen have kept Robert, who is now 11-years-old, out of the spotlight — however, he has been photographed out with his son from time to time on walks and bike rides. The father/son duo were also spotted having lunch in Malibu back in 2014.

Back in 2017, Owen shared a hilarious video of Robert — who he calls Ford — showing off his daredevil diving skills on Ellen. “He’s a big Jackie Chan fan — he’s fearless!” the actor shared as the video played. He also shared that he makes “pretty good sandwiches” for his boys: “Well, it’s really like a peanut butter and jelly. I think I prefer the crunchy. Although I actually use almond butter, but I call it a peanut butter and jelly.”

Finn Lindqvist Wilson

Finn was born to Owen and ex Caroline Lindqvist on Jan. 30, 2014. The Wedding Crashers star met the personal trainer when she was still married to plastic surgeon Ritu Chopra. The two apparently met way back in 2003 and dated on-and-off before her marriage. The two have actively co-parented Finn, who is now 8, over the years.

Finn is rarely seen, however, Owen has also talked about him on talk shows. “Finn seems like he might be a little stunt man in training,” he once said to Ellen DeGeneres back in 2017. He’s also made suggestions for his dads’ upcoming films!

“One of them even said, ‘Dad, you should do something with this. This is a really good story!’ It was about this little pack of boys in a postapocalyptic world, and there’s a pack of dogs — I play to my audience,” he revealed to Esquire.

Lyla Aranya Wilson

Owen welcomed his third child, daughter Lyla, with ex Varunie Vongsvirates on October 9, 2018 after nearly five years together. The two split during her pregnancy, however, and court docs revealed he requested a paternity test to confirm he was the father in June 2018.

The Wonder actor has allegedly never met the toddler, per interviews Varunie has given. She claimed Owen “helps financially but it’s never been about that” and is “not involved at all” with Lyla’s life to the Daily Mail. “Lyla needs a father,” she said, calling his on-screen father roles “ironic” as “he’s never met his own daughter.” Court docs also revealed he pays $25,000 monthly in child support for her.

Varunie shared a photo of Lyla on her 3rd birthday, showing how much she looks like Owen. “Happy 3rd birthday to my wild child! I love you so much!!!!” she wrote in the caption, shared in Oct. 2021.