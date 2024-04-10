Oliver Hudson’s Wife: Meet Erinn Bartlett Amid His Cheating Revelations

Kate Hudson‘s brother, Oliver Hudson, has been married to his wife, Erinn Bartlett, for nearly 20 years. The spouses also share children together and have spoken about their family on occasion. In April 2024, they made headlines for Oliver’s shocking revelation on his and Kate’s “Sibling Revelry” podcast. He admitted to cheating on Erinn before they got married.

Learn more about Oliver’s wife, Erinn, and their relationship below.

What Does Erinn Bartlett Do for Work?

Like her sister-in-law, Kate, Erinn is an actress. The Massachusetts native has appeared in a variety of films and TV shows, including Shallow Hal, Pumpkin, Rumor Has It, Charmed, CSI: Miami, NCIS and The Cleaning Lady.

In 1989, Erinn competed in the Miss Massachusetts Teen USA pageant, and she was the runner-up. In 1991, Erinn won the same competition and went on to compete in the Miss Teen USA pageant that year.

Before getting traction in her acting career, Erinn studied at Ithaca College and graduated with a degree in communication.

How Long Have Erinn and Oliver Been Together?

Erinn and Oliver first met in the late 1990s in an acting class. Although he was dating his girlfriend at the time, Oliver and Erinn became friends and eventually fell in love.

In 2004, Oliver and Erinn got engaged, tying the knot two years later. In 2024, Oliver shocked fans when he revealed to being unfaithful to Erinn at one point in their relationship.

“When I got engaged, something happened psychologically and I spiraled. I was unfaithful, and I was cheating,” Oliver admitted on his and Kate’s podcast. “It was crazy. I never got caught. I told her everything because I couldn’t live with myself and get married and be married and have children with this sort of weight.”

Oliver elaborated by noting, “So, there’s something happening to me psychologically that I sort of had to get through. I told her everything. And she’s an amazing woman. And my mother [Goldie Hawn] played a big part in it as well, where it’s about looking at the entirety and the totality of the relationship, not just the action. Even though it might seem extreme, let’s dig in a little bit into why. And looking at the whole person rather than affliction.”

Despite the painful experience for the couple, Oliver pointed out that he doesn’t regret cheating on Erinn.

“Honestly, if that didn’t happen I don’t know what kind of person I would be,” he explained. “So, do I regret it? I mean, no. I guess not. I regret causing pain. I don’t wanna cause anyone any pain. … Although some choices might be bad, if you can come out the other end of them, [asking] why they were bad and how that affected you and everyone else around you, then you’re only growing and you’re building a toolbox. If everything was rainbow and roses, then who are you?”

Erinn and Oliver Share 3 Kids Together

Oliver and Erinn continued their relationship and went on to welcome three children: sons Wilder and Bodhi and daughter Rio.