Kate Hudson’s Siblings: All About Her Brother Oliver, Her Estranged Sister & More

Kate Hudson is known as the daughter of famous actors Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, but fans don’t know much about the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star’s half-siblings. Recently, however, Kate sat down with her brother, Oliver Hudson, on their podcast, “Sibling Revelry” and opened up about reconnecting with one of her half-sisters.

“I had this moment last year where I was like, ‘I don’t know why I don’t talk to my other siblings,’” Kate shared with Oliver. “I don’t care what the history is with our parents … I have two sisters that I don’t speak to for no other reason than our family is separated.”

The Bride Wars star pointed out that she, Oliver and one of her half-sisters “have all just started communicating again. And honestly, I got on the phone with my sister, and we just started bawling our eyes out,” Kate added. “It was great. [My sister] even said it. We start now. We start now.”

Learn everything we know about all of Kate’s siblings and half-siblings below!

Oliver Hudson

Like his sister, Oliver is an actor, starting out on the big screen in the 1990s. The Los Angeles native even co-starred with Goldie in the 1999 film The Out-of-Towners. Throughout his career, viewers have seen Oliver in several well-known television shows, including Dawson’s Creek, the Mountain, Rules of Engagement and Scream Queens.

Oliver is also married to his wife, Erin Bartlett, and they share three kids together.

Kate and Oliver have developed a strong brother-sister bond over the years. Upon releasing their podcast in 2019, the two opened up about the meaning behind “Sibling Revelry.”

“My big hope is that we can inspire people to understand their differences with their siblings and family and always move towards more closeness and connection because that’s what we need more in this world,” Kate wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “Can’t wait to keep learning and laughing with you. I love you because you’re my brother, of course, but I also love you because you’re just one hell of a guy.”

As for Oliver, he also penned a sweet Instagram note to announce their podcast. The former CBS star wrote, Dear @katehudson my only sister, my inspiration, my blood. These past few months recording this podcast with you has transcended every one of my expectations. I knew we’d have fun and laugh and give each other s**t, but I didnt realize how important this would be for OUR relationship. Being able to talk about the past and how we grew up and what we meant to each other has given me a deeper understanding of US, as siblings, as best friends, as parents. Every time we sit down and get into it, I learn something new! I love you so much and I am so excited to keep exploring, to keep adventuring, to keep digging into the good stuff!!”

Emily Hudson

Emily is the daughter of Bill and his second wife, Cindy Williams. Not much is known about her, but multiple outlets reported that Emily is likely the sister that Kate reached out to over the phone.

Zachary Hudson

Bill and Cindy also share son Zachary together.

Lalania Hudson

After moving on from his divorce from Cindy, Bill welcomed daughter Lalania with Caroline Graham.

Wyatt Russell

After Goldie and Bill divorced, she moved on with Kurt Russell, and the two share their son, Wyatt, together. Wyatt is also an actor like Kate and Oliver, having appeared in projects such as 22 Jump Street and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.