Inside O.J. Simpson & the Kardashian Family’s Connection: Affair Rumors & More

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been linked to the late O.J. Simpson since Robert Kardashian Sr. served as his defense lawyer in the 1990s. While they’ve seldom spoken about the ex-football star, Kris Jenner‘s revelation about having an affair with someone sparked rumors that O.J. is actually Khloé Kardashian‘s father.

Did O.J. Simpson and Kris Jenner Have an Affair?

In her 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner … And All Things Kardashian, the manager admitted to having an affair during her marriage to Rob. She occasionally discussed her regret over the years, including on The Kardashians after Khloé pressed her mother to explain why she did it.

Since revealing her affair, online trolls speculated whether Kris had the affair with O.J. in the 1990s. However, both of them have denied this rumor.

“They printed a story that I was sleeping with O.J.,” Kris complained during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “That f**king piece of s**t. It’s really kind of pathetic that when rumors get started, the media gives it life and breath and on the anniversary of Nicole’s death. It’s so tasteless and disgusting.”

For O.J.’s part, he pointed out that the speculation wasn’t “anywhere close to being true” during his appearance on the “Full Send” podcast in December 2022.

“People have their types, right? I always thought Kris was a cute girl,” he explained, before adding. “She was really nice. But I was dating supermodels. … The rumor ain’t true. It’s not even anywhere close to being true.”

Is Khloe Kardashian Related to O.J. Simpson?

During a 2012 interview, Robert’s ex-wife Jan Ashley claimed that her late husband once told her why he didn’t think Khloé was his daughter.

“Khloé is not his kid — he told me that after we got married,” she alleged. “He just kind of looked at me and said [it] like it was a matter of fact. He said, ‘Well, you know that Khloé’s not really a Kardashian, don’t you? And I said … ‘OK,’ and that was it.”

Kris, however, made sure to shut down the rumor during an episode of KUWTK, in which she had Khloé take a DNA test.

“Mom, I don’t care what they’re saying,” Khloé said at the time. “Seriously, my dad is Robert Kardashian. My other dad is [Caitlyn] Jenner. I don’t need someone to tell me who my family is. I have had the blessing of having two phenomenal fathers. I don’t need a DNA test to prove who my father is.”

What Did O.J. Simpson Do?

In 1994, O.J.’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend Ron Goldman were stabbed to death outside of her home in Los Angeles. After initially being charged for the double murder, O.J. was acquitted following his months-long trial in 1995.

The high-speed chase against O.J. became one of the most memorable American broadcast news situations.

How Did O.J. Simpson Die?

On April 10, 2024, O.J. died from a battle with prostate cancer, his children confirmed in a public statement shared via X. He was 76 years old at the time of his death.