Normani’s New Album: Everything to Know About ‘Dopamine’

Normani, 27, is best known for being a member of the girl music group Fifth Harmony, but she’s now ready to kickstart her solo career with a debut album called Dopamine. The singer, who previously released loose singles, including “Love Lies,” “Motivation,” and “Diamonds,” wiped her social media pages on February 20, 2024, getting fans excited about an announcement. On February 21, 2024, she posed a photo that had a blank 2024 date listed for the new release.

Later that same day, she released what appeared to be the cover photo and name of the new album. “cryingg typing this rn. DOPAMINE THE ALBUM,” she wrote in the caption of the photo, which showed her sitting on top of a black rocket while wearing a black leather bikini with chains.

Find out more about Normani’s new album Dopamine below.

Is Normani’s Album Out Now?

Normani’s album, Dopamine, which will be released through RCA Records, is not out yet. She hasn’t publicly announced an official release date as of February 26, 2024, but did tease that it would be coming out this year, in the post above.

What Songs Are on Normani’s New Album?

Normani has yet to release the full track list of Dopamine, but she did post a snippet of what is believed to be one of the album’s songs on Instagram. Some of the lyrics include “Don’t talk too much just do this sh*t, What you going to do with it?” It also features the repeating lyric “When I get you alone,” which could be the title of the tune.

Who is Featured on Normani’s New Album?

There have been no guest appearances announced on Dopamine just yet, but Normani has worked with various artists, including Khalid, Sam Smith, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Calvin Harris, in the past.

Is Normani Going on Tour With Her New Album?

No tour plans have been announced yet.

What Has Normani Said About Her New Album?

Normani has said that Dopamine is “a representation of [her] evolution” and “everything [she had] gone through to get to this moment”.