Nick Bosa’s Girlfriend: All About Lauren Maenner & Their Relationship

Nick Bosa, 26, is getting ready for one of the biggest moments of his NFL career on Sunday. The defensive end and his team, the San Francisco 49ers, are set to play against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, February 11. During this exciting time, the hunk has been enjoying a low-key relationship with his girlfriend, Lauren Maenner, and she’s expected to be there cheering him on during the special event.

Nick and Lauren are considered one of the NFL’s hottest couples, so all eyes are sure to be on them during the big game. It’s unclear if we’ll get to see a memorable moment between the lovebirds on the field or otherwise, but the possibility is high, especially if the game ends in a victory for the 49ers. As we wait for the Super Bowl on Sunday, get to know more about Lauren and her romantic history with Nick below!

When Did Nick & Lauren Start Dating?

The good-looking duo first sparked romance rumors in December 2022, when Lauren posted photos with Nick’s mom, Cheryl Bosa, and Amanda Kassdikian, who is dating Nick’s older brother Joey Bosa, a linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers, at an NFL game. “Chargers are the second favorite team ok,” she wrote in the caption for the photos, which can be seen above.

Although Nick and Lauren didn’t confirm their relationship at the time, Cheryl later confirmed it in October 2023, when she posted a photo of Lauren and Amanda hugging along with the caption, “I love my sons gfs!!!”

Lauren is a Model

Lauren, who is originally from Philadelphia, PA, now lives and works as a model in Los Angeles, CA. She is represented by The Industry Model Management in L.A., along with NEXT Management in Miami, FL and has posed for various popular brands like Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Juicy Couture and SKIMS.

She also works in marketing and public relations. The beauty is a marketing manager for the apparel brand Revice Denim and an account manager for the public relations firm Ascend Agency, according to her LinkedIn. Before she started her professional career, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in public relations, advertising and applied communication from Temple University in Philadelphia.

Lauren Travels A lot

When she’s not supporting Nick at his home and away games, she’s exploring different places around the world. She has documented various trips on social media, including some to Italy, Spain, and Paris. She also regularly goes to the beach to enjoy the water and warm weather.

Nick & Lauren Started Teased Their Romance on Social Media

Before Nick’s mom confirmed the relationship, Lauren took to Instagram in the summer of 2023 to share a series of photos in a post she captioned “The dog days.” One photo, which can be seen in the post above, showed what appeared to be her and Nick hugging in the reflection of a glass door.

Lauren Attended the San Francisco 49ers vs the Philadelphia Eagles Game

Lauren was at the December 3, 2023 game between the two teams and shared photos of her in her seat on Instagram. Since she is from Philadelphia and grew up an Eagles fan but is now dating Nick, who is on the 49ers team, she jokingly called the game “awkward”in her post, which can be seen above. She adorably wore a black and red shirt that had Nick’s number, 97, on it as she cheered on her beau and his teammates at the game.