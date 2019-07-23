National Cousins Day: The Cutest Pics Of North West, Penelope Disick & The Rest Of The KarJenner Cousins

National Cousins Day is tomorrow, July 24! In honor of the upcoming holiday, we rounded up photos of the next generation of Kardashian-Jenner kids.

National Cousins Day lands on July 24, so before the holiday kicks off, we thought we’d get a jumpstart on celebrating by taking a look back at some photos of famous cousins – more specifically, the Kardashian-Jenner cousins, because they’re just so gosh darn adorable!

Penelope Disick and North West are basically inseparable. They are only one year apart in age and the first daughters of Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, so it makes sense that they would share a close bond. Since North’s birthday is in mid-June and Penelope’s is in early July, the girls always celebrate their big days together with a joint birthday party. This year, North, 6, and Penelope, 7, enjoyed a Candyland-themed bash for their b’days, complete with candy decor and sweet outfits.

But these two aren’t the only KarJenner cousins that share a close bond. Kim, Kylie Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian all welcomed baby girls in the first few months of 2018, who have been appropriately dubbed “the triplets.” The moms love to share photos of their 1-year-olds Chicago West, Stormi Webster, and True Thompson having sleepovers and playing with each other.

Let’s not forget the boys! Kourt’s son Mason Disick may not have a cousin super close to his age, but he’s always super sweet around his cousins. Kim’s son Saint can’t get enough of his little brother Psalm West. Head up to the gallery above for cute photos of the next generation of Kardashian-Jenner kids. Happy National Cousins Day!