North West and Penelope Disick had birthday party that was the KarJenner event of the summer – moms Kim and Kourtney Kardashian went all out for their daughters!

If any family knows how to party, it’s the Kardashians. Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kourtney Kardashian, 40, put together a Candyland-themed birthday party yesterday, June 15 for their daughters North West, 6, and Penelope, who turns 7 in July. Kim turned her backyard into a Candyland fantasy, with a brightly-colored “road” and balloons bouncing around everywhere.

Kim showed a candy-decorated table which read “Happy b-day Penelope + North” written out in different kinds of candy. She also put the Mr. Softee truck in her story (and displayed her melted ice cream cone). They cut the Flour Shop cake for the young girls, which had rainbow polka dots, rainbow layers of cake inside, and sprinkles that poured out from the center when they pulled out a slice.

North and Penelope, the stars of the event, were certainly dressed for the occasion. The birthday girls wore multi-colored dresses, and Penelope rocked a rainbow headband, while North had on colorful, long braids, and a candy-coated necklace.

Kris Jenner, 63, was of course in attendance, as was Kardashian BFF Larsa Pippen, 44, and her daughter, Sophia, 10. Sophia shared a pic of her, North, and Penelope at the party – the girls seemed to have a blast! “Happy birthday North and Penelope love u,” Larsa’s daughter said in her Instagram caption. Larsa captured an adorable video of Penelope’s younger son Reign, 4, and Kim’s older son Saint, 3, laughing together in their bathing suits. Too cute!

The party looked like a huge success, and it looked like the family and friends had a great time. As evidenced by their holiday parties and baby showers – it’s clear that the Kardashians bring their A-game to every kind of party they throw! Happy birthday, North and Penelope!