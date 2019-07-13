North West & Penelope Disick’s 9 Most Adorable BFF Moments

North West and Penelope Disick aren’t just BFFs, they’re family. The adorable cousins are totally inseparable and have had so much fun over the years.

North West, 6, and Penelope Disick, 7, are the ultimate dynamic duos. Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter and Kourtney Kardashian’s only daughter have been best friends since day one. North and Penelope are always out together, whether it be ballet classes or dinner with their family. They have the best time together, too. It’s giggles and fun galore for North and Penelope.

North recently helped Penelope celebrate her 7th birthday, which was July 8. Penelope had the coolest pajama birthday party. Penelope, North, and their friends dressed up in their cutest jammies and got into a Mercedes G-Wagon stretch limo to head to none other than IHOP. But that wasn’t Penelope’s only birthday celebration. Both Penelope and North celebrated their big day with a joint birthday party on June 15, which was North’s 6th birthday. They had a Candy Land themed birthday party, complete with lots of candy and colorful cakes.

North and Penelope first proved they were BFF goals to the world when they began taking ballet classes together. The precious pair were photographed walking in and out of the classes together on a number of occasions in 2015. They had so much personality and sass as they rocked their adorable tutus and goofed off together.

Kim, 38, and Kourtney, 40, love that their daughters are best friends. Back in Nov. 2018, Kim posted the sweetest photo of North and Penelope on Instagram. “Thankful for our babies being besties,” Kim captioned the photo of North and Penelope. All of the older KarJenners their kids are friends with their cousins. It all started with North and Penelope. They set the bar high, that’s for sure. We can’t wait to see what these best friends do next!