Penelope Disick & North West Arrive At Penelope’s Birthday Party In A Stretch Limo

A Mercedes G-Wagon stretch limo is the only suitable mode of transportation to IHOP, when it’s your seventh birthday! Penelope Disick dressed up for the occasion in pajamas, along with North West and the rest of the birthday crew.

The Disick-Kardashian children are just like us — showing up to IHOP in pajamas, using a Mercedes G-Wagon stretch limo to get there. Okay, scratch that last part, which isn’t exactly #relatable. But that was Penelope Disick and North West’s fancy ride on July 8, which featured neon lights and was blasting Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran’s bop “I Don’t Care” as the party crew pulled up to the to the International House Of Pancakes on July 8. America’s go-to breakfast spot is where Penelope celebrated her seventh birthday with friends, cousins, her mom Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and aunts Kim, 38, and Khloe, 36! YOU CAN WATCH PENELOPE’S BIRTHDAY CREW ARRIVE AT IHOP IN A LIMO, HERE.

Penelope rocked purple pajamas, while North and Kourtney matched in pink satin PJs. Meanwhile, little cousin True Thompson, 1, nibbled on pancakes in bunny print sleepwear — the animal theme matched the baby fish slippers that North had on! The cousin trio (Penelope, North and True) even posed for photos with a bouquet of pink balloons, which Khloe happily documented on her Instagram Story. At the breakfast table, the girls played with makeup from a mini Gucci bag, and Penelope adorably tried to apply lip gloss on True.

This is actually Penelope’s second birthday celebration, as she and North had a joint birthday party on June 15! That’s the day North turned 6, but the birthday dates were close enough for Kim to throw a Candyland-themed party in her backyard in honor of her daughter and niece’s summer birthdays. The party was a bit more tricked out than the dining set-up at IHOP — we’re talking a real-life version of the iconic rainbow road from the board game, and a candy table that spelled out “Happy b-day Penelope + North.”

Penelope’s dad Scott Disick, 36, didn’t make it to the IHOP bash, as this was a girls-only event! But Kourtney’s ex made sure to give his only daughter a sweet birthday shout-out on Instagram.