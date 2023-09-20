Image Credit: Netflix

The Murdaugh murders and Alex Murdaugh’s subsequent trial have kept the nation riveted since 2021. Netflix released a second season of Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal on Sept. 20, and the new episodes gave insight into the trial as well as first-hand accounts from people closely connected to the Murdaughs.

Despite denying he had anything to do with the brutal deaths of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and his son, Paul Murdaugh, Alex was found guilty of murdering his wife and son. He was sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole. Alex is currently trying to appeal his conviction while in prison.

The interest surrounding the Murdaugh murders hasn’t waned, and the second season of the Netflix series revealed details about Paul’s final days, what Cousin Eddie had to say, and more. HollywoodLife has rounded up the biggest revelations of season 2.

Paul Had Been Caught Drinking on a Boat Again Prior to His Murder.

Despite the ongoing legal troubles Paul was facing regarding the death of Mallory Beach in the 2019 boat crash, the Murdaugh family housekeeper, Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson, revealed that Paul had gotten into trouble for drinking on a boat again.

While Buster Murdaugh, Alex’s oldest son, testified during his father’s trial that his family had a normal Memorial Day weekend prior to Maggie and Paul’s death, Blanca noted that “there was a lot going on at the time.” The weekend before she died, Maggie had told Blanca that Paul had been caught drinking on a boat with friends. According to Blanca, Maggie believed that Alex was going to take care of the situation.

“It makes you wonder if it was another pressure point for Alex, knowing that he couldn’t control anything that Paul did,” Becky Hill, the Colleton County Clerk of Court, said in the Netflix series.

Paul Kept Mallory Beach’s Obituary in His Truck.

“Paul wanted to say some things, but I believe that he was being held back or, you know,” Blanca revealed in the first episode. “Up until the day he died, Mallory’s obituary was in Paul’s truck. There wasn’t a day that went by that he did not remember Mallory.”

Anthony Cook, Paul’s longtime friend and Mallory’s boyfriend, admitted that he “knew the whole time” that Paul was “sorry” for what happened to Mallory. “Even though he never really got the chance to apologize openly, publicly, whatever you want to call it, me and the few close friends that he had knew he was hurting,” Anthony said.

Paul’s Ex-Girlfriend Believes He “Visited” Her the Night He Died.

Morgan Doughty, who dated Paul and was on the boat the night that Mallory died, opened up about her strange experience just before she learned that Paul was murdered. “The night that he passed away, I didn’t even know he had passed away. I just remember I had just cooked dinner and I was just cleaning up, and I had thought about Paul,” she said. “And I felt like he would be, like, really glad to see where I’m at in life. And then the next day, I woke up and got the call from my mom that he had passed away.”

She continued, “It sounds so crazy. I was like… I feel like he, like, visited me… I don’t know, on his passing journey.”

Curtis Edward Smith Denies Helping Kill Maggie and Paul.

Curtis, a.k.a. Cousin Eddie, spoke out for the first time in season 2 regarding his connection to Alex. Cousin Eddie was often called the “fourth Murdaugh.” He was previously arrested and charged in connection with a 2021 shooting involving Alex. According to Eddie, Alex called him up and said, “I need you to shoot me and kill me.” Eddie supposedly refused, and Alex took off. Alex called 911 and acted like he’d been shot. He later admitted the whole thing was a scheme.

In the third episode, Cousin Eddie denied being a drug dealer and claimed he only ever ran errands for Alex. When asked if he helped kill Maggie and Paul, Cousin Eddie replied, “Nope.” He added, “They ain’t no way I could have known that was going to happen and stood by and could have consciously let it happen. Nobody deserves that.”

Cousin Eddie is now facing charges of presenting a firearm, conspiracy, assisted suicide, a false claim for payment, and four counts of money laundering. The criminal charges against Cousin Eddie allege that he cashed 437 checks that totaled approximately $2.4 million for Alex.

Blanca Refused To Discuss Whether or Not She Thinks Alex Acted Alone.

In the final minutes of season 2, Blanca was asked point-blank whether or not she believed Alex had help in carrying out Maggie and Paul’s murders. “I don’t want to answer that question. I don’t… I don’t feel comfortable answering that question,” she said.

Anthony admitted that he is adamant that another person is involved in the murders of Maggie and Paul. “The only comment that I have on that situation is I think that there is another person, there may be even more, but there is at least one more person that needs to be facing the same charges that Mr. Alex’s facing because I don’t think that Mr. Alex could have shot his own child,” he said.