Alex Murdaugh Seen In 1st Prison Photo With Head Shaved & in Jail Jumpsuit

Following his sentencing, disbarred attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh, 54, made a rapid transition to prison. He was seen in a first photo from the facility with his head completely shaved of its distinctive reddish hair, and wearing a bright yellow prison jumpsuit with a brass button. Alex appeared to be slightly smiling in the mugshot after he was convicted of killing his wife Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh and son Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021. After a guilty verdict was handed down on Thursday, March 2, he was given two life sentences in the shooting deaths. Alex was also convicted of 2 counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The six-week trial, according to a juror, culminated in a decision that took only 45 minutes to reach. H Juror Craig Moyer, a carpenter, explained how a decision on Alex’s guilt came about after only 45 minutes to an hour of deliberation.

“The evidence was clear,” he told Good Morning America during a March 3 interview, noting the video of Maggie and Paul taken the day they were killed. “You can hear his voice clearly, and everybody else could too.” Craig admitted to being “surprised” that Alex confessed it was him. “That was his only savior right there,” he said. The juror was also asked what made him sure of his decision. “His responses,” he remarked. “How quick he was with the defense and his lies. Steady lies. A good liar, but not good enough.”

Craig seemed to also be disturbed by the former attorney’s lack of remorse for the brutal crimes. “I didn’t think much of him,” he explained. “I didn’t see any true remorse or any compassion or anything. He never cried. All he did was blow snot. No tears. I saw his eyes.”

As for the eventual admission he was near the dog kennels where the murders happened, Alex previously apologized. “I did lie to them,” he said, per USA Today. “I don’t think I was capable of reason and I lied about being down there and I’m so sorry that I did.”