Morgan Spector: 5 Things To Know About The Dashing Star Of ‘The Gilded Age’

Morgan Spector is among the good-looking bunch starring in HBO’s new period drama, ‘The Gilded Age.’ Here’s what to know about Morgan.

Fans of Downton Abbey have an intriguing new show to check out when it premieres January 24 on HBO. The Gilded Age, which is from Downton creator Julian Fellowes, tells the story of the ultra-wealthy living in 1880s New York City. The dynamics between “old money” and “new money” is explored, and one character that represents the latter financial group is George Russell. Actor Morgan Spector, 41, stars as George, who is a classic robber baron navigating his way through the boom years in the Big Apple. Fans will be seeing lots of George on the show, so it’s only fair we get to know the man playing him! Here’s everything you need to know about Morgan Spector.

1. Morgan is from California.

Morgan was born in Santa Rosa, California on October 4, 1980. He grew up in Guerneville, which is located in Sonoma County, Calif. His father was an attorney, while his mother was a teacher and then administrator in the public school systems. Morgan has no known siblings.

2. Morgan was on Broadway.

Morgan started acting in community theater at age 8. After attending acting school at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, he moved to New York City. Morgan made his Broadway debut in 2010 as Rodolpho in A View From The Bridge. He later appeared in the shows The Russian Transport, Machinal, and Animal. From there, Morgan decided to venture more into Hollywood and took acting jobs in film and television.

3. Morgan has some notable acting credits.

Prior to The Gilded Age, Morgan has had some pretty impressive acting gigs. On the big screen, he’s appeared in The Drop, Christine, A Vigilante, and more, per his IMDb. His next film role is in 2022’s horror film Nanny, alongside Michelle Monaghan and Sinqua Walls. Morgan’s had even more roles on television. He’s been in Allegiance, The Mist, Boardwalk Empire, and Homeland, as well as Suits and its spinoff, Pearson. Morgan’s most recent role was as Herman Levin in the HBO miniseries The Plot Against America. Talk about an impressive resume!

4. Morgan is married.

Since 2015, Morgan has been happily married to British actress Rebecca Hall, 39. The pair met in 2014, while working together on Broadway in Machina. They confirmed their romance by stepping out while holding hands in NYC in July 2015. Two months later, on September 26, 2015, Morgan and Rebecca tied the knot in Saugerties, New York. Magician David Blaine was in attendance and did some magic tricks for the wedding guests, according to Us Weekly. Before Morgan, Rebecca dated Kate Winslet‘s ex-husband, film director Sam Mendes.

Morgan and Rebecca have had the opportunity to work together after Machina. They starred in the 2016 film Christine and the 2017 film Permission. Rebecca’s most notable movies include Vicky Cristina Barcelona, The Town, The Awakening, Iron Man 3, and Godzilla vs. Kong, according to her IMDb page. She made her directorial debut with 2021’s Passing, which starred Tessa Thompson.

5. Morgan is a father.

Morgan and Rebecca welcomed their first child at some point in 2018. The couple has not revealed if their child is a boy or girl, nor have they revealed their kid’s name. Rebecca announced her pregnancy via Instagram on New Year’s Day 2018. The photo has since been deleted, but according to People, it showed the British actress proudly flaunting her baby bump.