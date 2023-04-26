Michelle Dockery’s Future Husband Jasper Waller-Bridge: Meet The ‘Downton Abbey’ Star’s Fiancée

Michelle Dockery is an English actress known for her work on Downton Abbey.

She is engaged to Jasper Waller-Bridge.

The starlet was previously engaged to the late actor John Dineen.

Michelle and Jasper announced their engagement in Jan. 2022.

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery, 41, is a successful actress most known for her work as the character Lady Mary Crawley. A few of Michelle’s other works include Downton Abbey: A New Era, The Gentlemen, Godless, and more. During her impressive career, the brunette beauty has gone on to earn several prestigious nominations including multiple Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nomination.

Aside from her successful career in film and TV, Michelle has also been in the headlines for her romantic life. Most recently, she got engaged to Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge‘s brother, Jasper Waller-Bridge, in 2022. Prior to that, she was engaged to the late actor, John Dineen, until his sudden passing in 2015. Keep reading to learn more about her current man and her previous engagement!

Michelle Dockery’s Fiancee Jasper Waller-Bridge

Michelle announced her engagement to Jasper in Jan. 2022, after they had been dating for about three years. “The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King’s Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockery of Gidea Park, Essex,” their announcement given to the U.K’s The Times read at the time.

Although the 41-year-old and Jasper did attend the Rome Film Festival together later that year, they did not make their official red carpet debut until the Anatomy of a Scandal world premiere in Apr. 2022. Michelle and her man do not have any official social media accounts, so their romantic life is relatively low-key and out of the public eye.

How They Met

When the lovebirds announced their engagement last year (see engagement ring above), The Times also included a sweet anecdote about how the pair first met in 2019. Michelle and Jasper were actually introduced by a mutual friend and the rest is simply history! In May 2022 Michelle confirmed to EXTRA TV that she and her soon-to-be hubby were indeed working on wedding plans. “We are,” she quipped, however she kept her lips sealed about any further details.

Although Jasper is not an A-list actor like his sibling and fiancé, he does work in the same industry! He is currently a producer at Day One Pictures, per his Linkedin profile. He also impressively co-founded the company in 2020 and also works as talent manager in London.

Her Prior Engagement To John Dineen

This is not the first time that Michelle has been engaged, as she and the late Irish actor, John Dineen nearly tied the knot as well. Unfortunately, their romance had a tragic end when John suddenly passed away due to a battle with cancer at the age of 34, per PEOPLE. At the time, Michelle thanked the public for their “support and kindness” in an official statement following his death, and added that she “kindly request that they are left to grieve in private.”

John died at Marymount Hospice in Cork with his then-fiancé at his side. The duo were introduced by Michelle’s co-star Allen Leech

and dated from 2013 until his passing just two years later. In Sept. 2014, she briefly gushed about him, via PEOPLE, and noted, “I have a wonderful man in my life from Ireland.”