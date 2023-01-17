Melissa Rauch’s Husband Winston: Meet The ‘Night Court’ Star’s Spouse

Melissa Rauch is an actress and comedian.

She stars in the new NBC show Night Court.

She’s married to producer/screenwriter Winston Rauch.

Melissa Rauch, 42, is known to most for her decade-long role as Bernadette on The Big Bang Theory. Now, she’s starring in NBC’s Night Court revival which marks her latest collaboration with her loving husband, Winston Rauch, 43. Both Melissa and Winston are executive producers on the series and they get to show everyone why they’re such a great team. The couple have been married since 2007 and Winston is so dedicated to his wife that he changed his last name from Beigel to Rauch after their nuptials. Keep reading to find out more about Winston and his 16-year marriage to Melissa.

Who Is Winston Rauch?

While his wife is usually in front of the camera, Winston works behind-the-scenes in Hollywood as a director, writer, and producer. According to his IMDb, he executive produced and co-wrote the 2009 short film The Condom Killer and the 2015 movie The Bronze, the latter of which Melissa starred in and also co-wrote and co-produced with Winston. Winston and Melissa also co-wrote the comedy stage production The Miss Education of Jenna Bush, about Jenna Bush Hager, which earned an award for Solo Outstanding Show at the New York International Fringe Festival. Their latest project, Night Court, is a revival of the 1980s/1990s series that starred Harry Anderson.

How Did Melissa & Winston Meet?

Melissa and Winston met when they were both students at Marymount Manhattan College. She told New Jersey Monthly in 2014, “I am very fortunate that I met my husband in college. He is my best friend and the love of my life, in addition to being an incredible writing partner. The only thing I regret is not meeting him even sooner, as my life has just gotten better since he came into it.”

Melissa & Winston’s Marriage

Melissa and Winston tied the knot sometime in 2007. Afterwards, Winston decided to change his last name to Rauch. The couple is pretty private about their marriage and family. But Melissa did open up about how special it is that she gets to work with Winston in a 2016 interview with RogertEbert.com.

“When you’re working with a person you love—this is going to sound so cheesy—there’s something about watching them do what they’re meant to do that is so gratifying,” Melissa shared. “When we started writing together, we were in an apartment that was half the size of this [hotel] room. That was a great training ground for our relationship. If we could figure out a script together in these close quarters and not kill each other, then we’re golden, we’re okay, at least for now.”

Melissa also broke down her and Winston’s writing dynamic in 2016, telling Interview Magazine, “Our process is that we outline everything to death before we take a stab at writing the dialogue … I’ll take a stab at the scene, he’ll take a stab at the scene, and we’ll combine the best of. Or it will be like, ‘What you wrote is better.’ It’s pretty balanced.'”

Melissa & Winston Have 2 Children

Melissa and Winston are the proud parents of daughter Sadie, 5, and son Brooks, 2. Melissa suffered a miscarriage before she welcomed her first child, which she shared in a 2017 essay for Glamour. Melissa called the miscarriage “one of the most profound sorrows I have ever felt in my life” and explained why she didn’t keep it a secret. “When I thought about having to share the news about expecting this baby, all I could think about was another woman mourning over her loss as I did, worried she would never get pregnant again, and reading about my little bundle on the way,” Melissa said. “It felt a bit disingenuous to not also share the struggle it took for me to get here.”

Melissa announced Sadie’s birth on Instagram December 4, 2017. “I will never take for granted the difficult road it took to get here,” she wrote in the post. Melissa never revealed her pregnancy with Brooks until she announced that her son was born on May 4, 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. “His arrival was made possible, in no small part, by the front line heroes – the nurses and doctors who show up each day to make sure that life keeps marching forward, regardless of the circumstances,” Melissa wrote on Instagram.

Melissa does not share photos of her children on social media, but we can only imagine that she’s as good a mother as she is a wife to Winston.