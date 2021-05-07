Melissa Rauch Reveals Her ‘Night Court’ Reboot Will Have A ‘Fresh Take’ But Will Honor OG Series

‘The Big Bang Theory’ alum Melissa Rauch revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY her thoughts about her exciting ‘Night Court’ reboot, TV reunions, and Mother’s Day.

While a Big Bang Theory reboot isn’t in the cards at the moment, there is a TV show that Melissa Rauch is rebooting — Night Court! The sequel series, based on the sitcom that ran from 1984 to 1992, was just picked up for a formal pilot order. Melissa will star and executive produce the series. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Melissa and got the latest update.

“Everything is in the very beginning stages right now,” Melissa told HollywoodLife while promoting her partnership with Hood Milk. “We definitely want to honor the original while bringing a fresh take to it, but we are just hashing that all out right now. We are really really excited about it. I was a fan of the show growing up. The writer we have attached, Dan Rubin, is absolutely amazing, and having John Larroquette coming back to reprise his role is a dream come true. We are working on the details of the pilot right now, and I hope we get to bring it to everyone’s TV real soon.”

If there’s ever a Big Bang Theory reunion, you can expect Melissa to likely be in. HollywoodLife asked the actress about her thoughts on the reboots/revivals/reunions craze, and she’s not against them whatsoever. “I think there is such a comfort factor to it,” she said. “There are things that brought us joy in years past. There is such nostalgia alone that meant a lot to us. Especially nowadays, there is a warming of the heart with all of that. And I think it is like revisiting old friends. They were a part of your life and the fact that you get to be reunited with them again in a fresh capacity feels like a really cool reunion.”

Melissa played Bernadette on The Big Bang Theory starting in season 3. After joining the cast, Melissa stayed with the show until it ended after 12 seasons in 2019. Her co-star, Mayim Bialik, recently told HollywoodLife that because they “just finished, it’s kind of hard to think about reunion or reboot.” While a reunion or reboot is unlikely right now, it’s not totally out of the question in the future.

Melissa is also a mom to two kids: Sadie and Brooks. She revealed what she would most like this Mother’s Day. “I would love a nap,” Melissa admitted. “I would love a nap cuddled up with my kids! That would be the dream of dreams!”

Melissa is helping launch a new exhibit at the Museum of Science that will focus on light technology and how light affects different objects, materials, and substances — including MILK! Hood. She decided to partner with this effort because the 175-year old brand is known for its “LightBlocking” packaging that is proven to be best for preserving the nutrients in milk.