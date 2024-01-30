Maya Erskine’s Husband: Get to Know the ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Star’s Love Michael Angarano

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Maya Erskine has been a rising star in the comedy world for a few years now. While she’s appeared in a variety of projects including Wine Country, Betas, and lent her voice to Blue Eye Samurai, Maya, 36, is probably best known for co-creating and starring in the Hulu comedy series Pen15. In addition to the Hulu show, she’s also set to star in the upcoming Mr. & Mrs. Smith reboot, alongside Donald Glover. The new show is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 2, 2024.

Maya has had her fiancé Michael Angarano by her side for a number of years now, and the pair are proud parents to a son. Ahead of the Mr. and Mrs. Smith premiere, get to know more about Michael and his relationship with Maya.

How Did Maya Meet Michael?

While it’s not entirely clear how Maya and Michael first met, the pair have been public with their relationship since 2019. Maya revealed that they were dating in a cute Instagram post in September 2019. She shared a selfie of herself and Michael sitting close by each other at an event. “Look who was sitting right in front of me,” she wrote. “I [love] you.”

Michael Is Also an Actor

Like his wife, Michael has also starred in a number of popular movies and TV shows. Michael was a child star, breaking out playing the 11-year-old version of William Miller in the 2000 coming-of-age film Almost Famous. As an adolescent, he also appeared in movies like Maniac Magee and Sky High. He was also a recurring character on Will and Grace from 2001 to 2006.

In more recent years, Michael also had a recurring role on This Is Us, and he played physicist Robert Serber in the critically-acclaimed Oppenheimer in 2023.

Maya and Michael Got Engaged in 2020

The pair announced that they were engaged in a cute post in November 2020. The pair announced that Maya was pregnant with a photo of the This Is Us star cradling his wife’s baby bump. He revealed that he’d proposed with a cute caption, also announcing that they were having a baby. “And then there were 3… also, we’re engaged,” he wrote.

They Have One Child Together

Maya was pregnant at the same time as her Pen15 co-creator Anna Konkle. The actress opened up about going through the pregnancy together in an interview with Vogue. In that piece, it was revealed that she gave birth to her son Leon Frederick shortly after the interview.

Michael Has Praised Maya for ‘Pen15’

The couple has mostly kept their relationship private throughout the five years they’ve been together, but Michael did make a sweet post to congratulate her on Pen15 wrapping. “The final season of @pen15show came out yesterday. This is @mayaerskine, as Maya Ishii Peters, breastfeeding our son Leon in between set ups as she directed her episode. you are incredible… as an actor, a writer, a showrunner, a director, and a mom. we love you and are so grateful for you in our lives (i’m speaking on mine and Leon’s behalf),” he wrote. “Helluva run.”