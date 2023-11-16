‘Mrs. & Mrs. Smith’ Amazon Series: What We Know About the Adaptation of Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Film

Image Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s iconic action film, Mrs. & Mrs. Smith, has remained a hit since 2005. Now, Amazon Prime Video is releasing a television adaptation of the movie. Keep reading to find out the release date, cast details, plot information and more on the new Mrs. & Mrs. Smith!

How to Watch ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’

Prime Video pushed the release date due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, both of which have ended. All eight episodes of Mr. & Mrs. Smith will now premiere on February 2, 2024, on the streaming giant.

Who Is in the ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Cast?

Actor Donald Glover is executively producing and starring in the new series as John Smith, while actress Maya Erskine will portraying Jane Smith. Paul Dano is also set to appear in the new show.

First teaser for the ‘MR AND MRS SMITH’ remake, starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. Releasing in November on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/ayytkFpPvM — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 13, 2023

What Is the New ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ About?

Though the series has the same title as the original movie, the plot will be slightly different. The show focuses on two single strangers (John and Jane) who are individually hired to work at a mysterious spy agency, per Deadline. The job gives them a glimpse into the ultimate lifestyle of wealth, espionage, traveling and even a highly coveted brownstone home in New York City.

John and Jane are assigned into an arranged marriage as Mr. And Mrs. Smith, who now have to manage a risky mission every week while they also encounter a new relationship milestone. Eventually, they start having feelings for one another while on the job, and the series presents a new challenge for them: actual romance.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly in November 2023, Donald explained that the difference between their show and the original movie is beneficial for viewers.

“It’s definitely going to be different for a lot of people, which I think is good,” the Solo: A Star Wars Story actor said. “You can always go back and watch the old one, but this one gives you a different feeling. People are definitely going to be shocked. I just know how much people love the other one, so if everybody’s like, ‘Eh,’ we didn’t do a good job, I hope some people are like, ‘This is better than the original,’ and some people are like, ‘This is far worse.’”

As the co-creator of the series, Donald admitted a shocking fact about himself — he never watched Brad and Angelina’s movie, which he called “sacrilege,” until his friend acquired the rights to the film and pitched the show idea to him. “I watched it and honestly, I was like, ‘I don’t understand it.’ I mean, I get why it’s iconic because of the people starring in it — it’s just two gorgeous people in this situation. But the story, I didn’t quite understand. I called my brother, and he was like, ‘This is just a great date movie. It’s boys vs. girls. What else do you want?'”