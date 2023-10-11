Mary Lou Retton’s Health: Everything to Know About Her Battle With Pneumonia and the ‘Rare’ Illness

Image Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton is currently battling a “rare” illness, her daughter, McKenna Kelley, revealed in early October. The decorated retired athlete has been in the ICU “for over a week,” and her former Dancing With the Stars partner, Sasha Farber, gave fans an update on how Mary is doing now. To learn how Mary Lou is “fighting” for her health, keep reading.

Who Is Mary Lou Retton?

Mary is one of the most iconic gymnasts in U.S. history. Having earned the nickname “America’s Sweetheart” in the 1980s, the West Virginia native won the gold medal for the women’s individual all-around competition in addition to two silver and two bronze medals at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. Mary was the first female American gymnast to win gold in the Olympics’ all-around competition.

Two years later, Mary retired from the sport. However, she remained in the public eye by appearing in various films, such as Scrooged and episodes of Baywatch and Glee. She competed on DWTS in 2018 with Sasha as her dance partner.

What Illness Does Mary Lou Retton Have?

On October 10, Mary’s daughter, McKenna, took to her Instagram Stories to ask fans for financial assistance for her mother’s hospitalization. McKenna noted that the former Olympian does not have health insurance.

“My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life,” McKenna revealed with a link to their SpotFund campaign. “She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she is not insured.”

McKenna continued, “We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill. ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!”

How Is Mary Lou Retton’s Health Now?

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sasha said he has been in contact with his former partner and friend.

“I’ve been talking to her today, and she’s fighting,” Sasha noted but revealed that Mary, “kind of wants to give up, but I’m sending her videos of her dancing and I’m telling her, ‘There’s only one Mary Lou Retton. You’ve got this!’”

The pro dancer then recalled that Mary “was in L.A. [a few weeks] ago, and she wanted to meet up, [but] I had rehearsals, and I couldn’t. She was like, ‘Let me take you out for dinner,’ and I couldn’t go because I had rehearsals.”

Though Sasha is worried, he insisted that the gold medalist is “a fighter” and is “going to be great.”

“I know her very well, and she’s like family to me, and she’s a fighter. She’s strong,” Sasha concluded.