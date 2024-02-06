Mariah Carey’s Las Vegas Residency: Everything to Know About Her ‘Celebration of Mimi’ Shows

All we want for the new year is Mariah Carey — and she delivered! The pop icon, otherwise known as the Queen of Christmas, announced her upcoming Las Vegas residency titled The Celebration of Mimi, which is expected to revisit her successful 10th studio album, The Emancipation of Mimi. Fans of the award-winning artist are dying to know when they can purchase tickets to see her shows.

“Vegas, I’m coming back to town with a new show!!” Mariah announced in an Instagram post on February 6, 2024. “‘The Celebration of Mimi’ Live in Las Vegas.”

Find out more about the performance dates, location and more, below.

Just Announced! @MariahCarey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas this April 12 – 27 at Dolby Live at Park MGM! An Exclusive Las Vegas engagement with all of your favorite hits from The Emancipation of Mimi and beyond! Get your tickets Saturday at 10 AM PT at… pic.twitter.com/s7q4b3FIIx — Live Nation (@LiveNation) February 6, 2024

When Are ‘The Celebration of Mimi’ Show Dates?

The concert dates for The Celebration of Mimi are as follows: April 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 24, 26 and the 27.

Where Is Mariah Carey Performing in Vegas?

The “Always Be My Baby” crooner is performing at the Dolby Live at Park MGM.

When Can Fans Buy Tickets to ‘Celebration of Mimi’?

The pre-sale for tickets begins on February 8 at 10:00 am PST/1 p.m. EST. The remaining tickets will go on sale for the public on February 10 at 10:00 a.m. PST/1:00 p.m. EST.

What Songs Will Mariah Carey Perform?

Since she is celebrating her 2004 studio album, Mariah will be focusing on most of the hits from the album, which may include “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” “We Belong Together,” “Mine Again” and more.

“The Las Vegas shows will feature fan-favorites from that album as well as other hits from her unparalleled illustrious career,” a press release for the Celebration of Mimi residency read.

What Has Mariah Said About Her Vegas Shows?

Apart from her Instagram announcement, Mariah hasn’t commented on anything else regarding her concerts. She has, however, been busy with other tasks. Most recently, the powerhouse vocalist was seen presenting a Grammy Award to Miley Cyrus at the 2024 Grammys.

As for Mariah’s personal life, her breakup from longtime boyfriend and backup dancer Bryan Tanaka was revealed at the start of 2024. While she has not publicly acknowledged the news, Bryan confirmed it in an Instagram statement.

“With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” the choreographer wrote. “Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.”