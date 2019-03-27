Happy Birthday, Mariah Carey: See Her 9 Hottest Red Carpet Looks Over The Years

Mariah Carey turned 49 on Mar. 27, and we’re celebrating by taking a look back at some of her most eye-catching red carpet looks right here.

Happy Birthday, Mariah Carey! The talented songstress turned 49 on Mar. 27, and as one of the top artists of her generation, she’s had many fashionable public appearances over the years. From glitzy gowns at prestigious award shows to sexy wardrobe choices at special events, Mariah has proved to be an iconic figure for her fashion almost as much as her music, and to celebrate her special day, we’re taking a look back at some of her best looks on the red carpet.

One of Mariah’s most memorable looks was at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2016. The singer wore a stunning sheer silver Mark Zunino gown that gave her figure a flattering take. Mariah’s gorgeous black mini dress at her first Grammy Awards in 1991 was also a memorable fashion choice. Her very curly hair, which she sported in the first few years of her fame, made the look even more iconic.

Mariah’s next incredible red carpet look comes from her appearance at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. She chose another black choice in the form of a long gown that had an open front, which showed off a matching black mini skirt underneath. Mariah’s silky black and silver plunging gown at the Golden Globe Awards in 2006 was also one of her top red carpet fashion choices, and her dark blue off-the-shoulder gown at the Academy Awards in 2010 was equally as breathtaking.

The hot red carpet fashion doesn’t end there either. Who can forget Mariah’s amazing look at the Cannes Film Festival to premiere her film Precious in 2009? She dazzled in a sleeveless black gown with beautiful jewelry. Mariah chose another black choice when she stepped out in a tight short-sleeved gown that showed off cleavage at the 2010 Golden Globe Awards, and a classic black sequined sleeveless dress is what she wore for the 2001 Top of the Pop Awards. Finally, Mariah’s similar black dress at the 2014 Hercules premiere was on point and definitely one of her best red carpet looks of all time.