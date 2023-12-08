‘Maleficent 3’: Everything We Know About Angelina Jolie’s Upcoming Movie

Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios/Kobal/Shutterstock

Maleficent 3 was confirmed by WSJ. Magazine, which also noted that Angelina Jolie signed onto the project. Despite explaining that she wants to take a step back from acting, the Oscar winner is expected to reprise her role as the iconic villain from Sleeping Beauty. Keep reading to find out more about the Disney movie series’ third installment.

What Will ‘Maleficent 3’ Be About?

Plot details are not currently clear for Maleficent 3. However, the ending to Maleficent: Mistress of Evil may have given a clue as to what the third film could involve. Elle Fanning’s character, Aurora, gets married to Prince Phillip (portrayed by actor Harris Dickinson), and Maleficent vows to return for the christening of their future baby.

When Does ‘Maleficent 3’ Come Out?

Production has reportedly not commenced on the sequel film, so a release date is still unknown. With the official conclusion to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes in 2023, though, fans are hoping that filming could begin in 2024.

Who Is in the ‘Maleficent 3’ Cast?

While fans were assured that Angelina is coming back as her character, the rest of the cast has not been solidified. However, since Elle’s character is central to the story, many are hoping she will return for another movie. In fact, the actress hasn’t starred in a film project since 2020, and her latest TV gig was her dramatic performance in 2022’s The Girl From Plainville. Hopefully, she is gearing up to return to the Maleficent set.

In 2021, several outlets reported that the third installment was being pursued by The Walt Disney Company, as the second movie was released in 2019.

What Happened at the End of ‘Maleficent 2’?

At the end of the second film, Maleficent defeats Queen Ingrith (played by Michelle Pfeiffer) by transforming her into a goat to punish her for her crimes.

Although Maleficent initially opposed to Aurora and Phillip’s relationship, she gives them her official blessing at the end as the fairytale couple weds. She informs the prince and princess that she plans to return for their future child’s christening.