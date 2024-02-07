Lynda Carter’s Kids: All About the ‘Wonder Woman’ Icon’s 2 Children

Lynda Carter, 72, is a household name for superhero lovers! The starlet played the role of Wonder Woman in the TV series from 1976 until 1979 and became synonymous with the character instantly. Over the years, Lynda has gone on to make appearances in other films including Wonder Woman 1984, Sky High, Bobbie Jo and the Outlaw, and many more.

Over the years, the ageless beauty has received numerous accolades. Lynda received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, four TV Land Award nominations, and was even nominated as the Favorite Female Sex Symbol at the Photoplay Awards in both 1978 and 1979. On January 31, 2024, Lynda wowed her social media followers with a stunning, rare photo alongside her daughter. Amid the recent post, below is everything to know about the brunette beauty’s kids!

James Altman

Lynda welcomed her only son, James Altman, in 1988. The proud mother of two gave birth to her first child during her second marriage to the late Robert A. Altman. Robert and his wife were married from 1984 until his heartbreaking death in 2021. James followed in his mother’s footsteps and pursued a career in Hollywood.

James is listed as a producer on his official IMDb page and has two credits under his belt. He has worked on Super Troopers 2 and most recently, Fallout in 2024. His Instagram account is public, and the 36-year-old has even featured his A-lister mom on his page. “Congratulations to my WONDERFUL mother on this long overdue honor. @reallyndacarter,” he captioned a post from the day of Lynda’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2018.

Jessica Altman

By 1990, Lynda and Robert were proud parents to two adorable kids. She gave birth to her only daughter, Jessica Altman, in 1990 and completed their family of four. The now 33-year-old pursued a career in entertainment. However, unlike her mom, Jessica decided to become a professional singer. She recently performed at the Hotel Cafe on January 10, 2024, and shared a rehearsal moment via Instagram. “Can’t wait to see all of your beautiful faces tonight at @thehotelcafe Be among the first 10 to arrive for a chance to snag exclusive free merch!” Jessica captioned the clip.

That same month, Jessica and her mother made a stunning appearance amid Paris Fashion Week. Lynda attended the Jean Paul Gaultier show alongside her daughter on January 24 and wowed the crowds with their ensembles. Jessica rocked a mesh white blouse with black trousers, meanwhile her momma looked chic in an all-black ensemble with a colorful shawl. “Playing dress up in our fave #JPG,” the proud daughter captioned the carousel of photos on January 26.

Lynda Carter’s Husband

As previously mentioned, Lynda welcomed her only two children during her second marriage. Robert sadly died on February 3, 2021, following “complications from a medical procedure,” per The Hollywood Reporter. Lynda honored her late husband via Instagram on the day of their 40th wedding anniversary.

“January 29, 1984… 40 years ago today, I married ‘my guy.’ It was a perfect Malibu day,” she penned in the caption. “For the first time in my life, I felt truly safe and loved. I miss him and I thank him every day, for all he gave to us…his family, his friends, his colleagues. I will always love you, Robert…wait for me.”

Before her marriage to Robert, Lynda was married to film producer Ron Samuels from 1977 until they called it quits in 1982.