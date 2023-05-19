Ludacris’ Wife: Everything To Know About Eudoxie Mbouguiengue

Ludacris first rose to fame as a rapper with his 1999 hit ‘What’s Your Fantasy’

As an actor, the Illinois native is best known for his role as Tej Parker in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise

He has welcomed four children with three different women, including current wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue

Ludacris celebrated an incredible milestone in May 2023 with his adorable family by his side. A day before his film Fast X premiered, the rapper/actor received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and his wife, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, and all four of his daughters, Chance, Cadence, Cai, and Karma, were there to celebrate it. Karma even surprised her father, as he thought she was going to be at a school event across the country, according to Entertainment Weekly. Ludacris made sure to immortalize the occasion on his Instagram with a few snaps of his celebrity friends supporting him at his Walk of Fame ceremony.

His stunning wife Eudoxie (Eh-dox-ee) also took to her Instagram Stories to pay tribute to her beau on his big day. Alongside a photo of Ludacris (Christopher Brian Bridges), she wrote, “So proud of you baby @ludacris.” Let’s learn more about Eudoxie, below.

Where Is Eudoxie From?

Eudoxie was born in the West African country of Gabon before moving to the United States as a teenager, according to her 2016 book, Unspoken Angel: My Story Through Her Eyes, per People. As seen on her social media, she is quite proud of her homeland and visits often. In 2020, Ludacris showed support for his wife in an incredible way: he became an official citizen of Gabon.

The stunning beauty would go on to get her master’s degree in global management from Nova Southeastern University and create the nonprofit organization Unspoken Angels in 2013.

Where Did Ludacris Meet Eudoxie?

Eudoxie’s philanthropist ways are what first brought the couple together. The pair met at the rapper’s LudaDay charity event in 2008 and were basically inseparable afterwards. On the tenth anniversary of that day, Eudoxie took to her Instagram to celebrate it. “Today marks 10 years we’ve known each other,” she captioned the post. “We met August 30th Ludaday weekend 2008 but don’t get it twisted he didn’t get to kiss these lips until 2009. I’m glad we made it work for us because there’s no one I’d rather go through this life with. 10 years later and we are better friends, lovers, parents, and partners.”

Meanwhile, Ludacris gushed that Eudoxie “checked all the boxes,” as he told People, “I loved how passionate she was about her goals. And, obviously, she’s beautiful.” In 2014, a day after Christmas, the couple revealed they were engaged.

They Married Hours After Getting Engaged

Shortly… very shortly… after the couple announced their engagement, they got hitched! It was perfect timing, according to Ludacris, who told People at the time, “I felt like I sowed all of my royal oats. I was mature enough to become a husband, so the timing was perfect. We are stronger together.”

She Welcomed 2 Kids With Ludacris

On June 4, 2015, Ludacris and Eudoxie welcomed their first child together, daughter Cadence Gaëlle. Six years later, on July 28, 2021, Cadence got the gift of a baby girl when Chance Ovali arrived. Ludacris also has two daughters, Karma and Cai, from two previous relationships.

“The best part of being a girl dad is that every day is something different, and each daughter has unique needs, so I am learning and adjusting every day just as much as they are,” he told People in 2021. A year later, while promoting his children’s book, he told the outlet, “I have absolutely loved being the father to four incredible girls […] They have taught me so much and changed me for the better.”

Eudoxie & Ludacris Suffered A Miscarriage

Sadly, Eudoxie revealed on her birthday in 2018 that she and Ludacris had a miscarriage. “This year didn’t necessarily start off right for us,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the couple on May 15, 2018. “I had a miscarriage and needed to have surgery. It was very easy to complain and self-pity but I refused to let the enemy win. I stayed faithful and prayed up.”

“I’m sharing this with you all to remind you to live in gratitude,” she added. “When the enemy tries to knock you down, get even closer to your faith.”