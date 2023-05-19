Vin Diesel Celebrates ‘Fast X’ Co-Star Ludacris’ Walk Of Fame Star: ‘Blessed To Call You My Brother’

Ludacris had his family by his side when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday. Ludacris (Christopher Bridgers, 45) attended the May 18 ceremony along with his wife, Eudoxie Bridges, and all four of his daughters, Chance, Cadence, Cai, and Karma. He also had his on-screen family with him, as Vin Diesel – Luda’s costar in the Fast & Furious franchise – was there for this momentous occasion. “Proud beyond words,” wrote Vin, 55, when sharing a photo from the event on his Instagram. “Blessed to call you my brother.

In addition to Vin and his family, Luda’s fellow rap icon, LL Cool J, appeared at the ceremony. Karma, 21, surprised her father, as he thought she was going to be at a school event across the country, according to Entertainment Weekly. Instead, she hid backstage before surprising Luda with a heartfelt speech. “To my rock, my hero, my dad, words can’t describe how much being here for you today means to me,” she said, per EW.

“After receiving your text on Thursday asking if I could make it to LA for your Hollywood star, it took everything in me to come up with an excuse of why I couldn’t make it here today,” said Karma. “The truth is, I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

“Ludacris has been a pop culture staple for many years,” said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a statement announcing Ludacris receiving the 2,756th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “As both a rapper and actor, he has created some of our favorite music and film moments, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to our historic landmark.” The announcement noted that Luda “has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, with singles Stand Up, Get Back, Southern Hospitality, Number One Spot, Money Maker, and My Chick Bad.”

It also noted that Ludacris “solidified himself as a premier entertainer” with his role of Tej in the Fast & Furious franchise. He also appeared in New Year’s Eve, No Strings Attached, the Academy Award-winning Crash, and Hustle & Flow. It also noted Luda’s involvement in the educational platform “KidNation” and the Netflix animated series Karma’s World. He also founded The Ludacris Foundation “to inspire youth and has participated in other charities such as Make-A-Wish Foundation, USO, Feeding America, and many others,” per the Walk of Fame website.