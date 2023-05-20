Ludacris’ Kids: Learn More About His 4 Children

Ludacris is an iconic rapper and actor.

He appeared in the Academy Award winning film ‘Crash’ in 2004.

Ludacris has fathered four daughters across several relationships.

He was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 19, 2023.

Ludacris (aka Christopher Brian Bridges) began his career as a DJ before starting his own label, Disturbing the Peace, in the late 1990s. The actor, rapper, and record exec signed with Def Jam Records before rising to household-name status with albums in the 2000s including Word of Mouf, Chicken-n-Beer, and The Red Light District and massive hits like “Welcome to Atlanta.” Ludacris is also a prolific film and television actor — aside from appearing in the 2004 Best Picture Oscar winner Crash, he’s also had roles in the Fast & Furious franchise, Hustle & Flow, and End of the Road.

On the small screen, he’s appeared in both live and voice roles, including on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Eve, and The Simpsons, among others. He’s garnered multiple BET awards and Grammy Awards, and took home wins at the MTV Video Music Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. On May 19, 2023, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Offstage and behind the scenes, Luda’s persona, however, is less streetwise rapper and more “girl dad.” The iconic music mogul and performer is a dad to no fewer than four daughters across several relationships. Here’s everything to know about Ludacris’ four daughters.

Karma Bridges

Karma Christine Bridges is Ludacris’ first daughter, and is the best-known. Born in August 2001 to the rapper and Atlanta attorney Christine White, 21-year-old Karma is the inspiration behind Karma’s World, a streaming Netflix series brought to life by Ludacris and released in 2021.

According to CBS News, Karma spoke at his Walk of Fame Ceremony, lavishing her dad with praise and describing him as, “the perfect example of a father.” “After receiving your text on Thursday, asking if I could make it to L.A. for your Hollywood star — it took everything in me to come up with an excuse of why I couldn’t make it here today,” she said of her surprise appearance. “The truth is, I wouldn’t miss it for the world. I am so proud of you, Dad. Congratulations to a legend of an artist and a legend of a father.”

Cai Bridges

Cai Bella Bridges is the daughter that officially made Ludacris a serial “girl dad.” The rapper’s second daughter was born to longtime friend Tamika Fuller, in December of 2013. According to TMZ, a dispute over child support for Cai arose after her birth. However, in 2015, Ludacris won full custody of Cai after a protracted court battle. “After review of all the evidence, the testimony of the witnesses, the report of the guardian ad litem, and the claims made throughout this entire case, I am gratified that the judge found me to be the most fit and proper parent to have primary physical custody of our beautiful daughter,” he told PEOPLE at the time.

Little is known about Cai, the Ludacris’ wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue shared the sweetest 7th birthday tribute to her in December of 2020. “Happy birthday to our beautiful princess Cai who turns 7 years old today! We love you baby girl and couldn’t be more proud of you,” she wrote alongside several pics, including a photo of Ludacris embracing his second daughter.

Cadence Bridges

Cadence Gaelle Bridges is the first child of Ludacris and his wife of eight years, Eudoxie. The couple announced that they had welcomed her on June 4, 2015, via social media. “She is here,” the new mom captioned a pink “baby girl” balloon pic, along with the hashtags “#blessed” and “#grateful.”

Cadence is regularly featured on her mother’s Instagram account with adorable photos. “My baby Cadence turned 7 today and is headed to 2nd grade!” Eudoxie captioned an adorable collection of pics in May of 2022. Cadence, thank you for choosing me to be your maman. There’s never a dull moment with you. You are kind, you are so loving to everyone around you. You are smart, you are powerful! Maman loves you.”

Chance Bridges

Finally, little Chance Oyali Bridges on July 28, 2021. The rapper took to Instagram in August to make the big announcement with a hilarious message to fans. The Movie “Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls” starring Chris Bridges coming soon..” he wrote alongside a sweet duo of pics with the newest member of the family. Chance Oyali Bridges. Born 7:57am 7/28/21.”

Chance also regularly makes appearances on her mom’s social media account. “1 an déjà!!! Chance Oyali Bridges, you simply fill up and brighten my heart with so much love and joy!! Je t’aime mon bébé!” Eudoxie captioned a first birthday post in July of 2022.