LL Cool J’s Children: Everything to Know About ‘NCIS’ Star’s 4 Kids

LL Cool J has four children, including three daughters and one son, who he shares with wife Simone Smith. Find out more about them here.

LL Cool J (born James Todd Smith), 53, may be known as a talented rapper and actor but he’s also a doting dad to four children! The NCIS: Los Angeles star welcomed his brood, which includes son Najee Laurent Todd Eugene Smith, and daughters, Italia Anita Maria Smith, Samaria Leah Wisdom Smith, and Nina Simone Smith, with his wife Simone Smith, whom he married in 1995, and they’re all pretty great! As a father, LL thinks it’s important to empower his children and has even talked about it in the past.

“I just try to lead by example, encourage them [and] make sure they can do anything they put their minds to. I’ve always been really trying to teach them to believe in themselves and not be limited,” he reportedly said about his experience as a dad.

Find out more about LL’s kids, from oldest to youngest, below!

Najee Laurent Todd Eugene Smith

Najee is the oldest child of LL and Simone. He was born in 1989 and has stayed out of the spotlight for the most part. He is active on social media, however, and appears to be a professional photographer with his own site. His page is full of various moments in his life and other creative things. Many fans like to comment on Najee’s uncanny resemblance to his dad and from the look of the pic above, which his mom posted in honor of his 31st birthday, we don’t blame them!

Italia Anita Maria Smith

Italia is LL and Simone’s second child and oldest daughter. She was born in 1991 and like her brother Najee, she has chosen a profession that keeps her out of the spotlight. The talented beauty is a licensed real estate agent and studied at Northeastern University, where she earned a degree in Business Administration. She married Lamar Cardinez in 2017 and they have two children.

Samaria Leah Wisdom Smith

Samaria is the third-born child of LL and Simone. She was born in 1995 and is a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology. She went on to start her own denim brand in 2019 and sells various styles of the popular clothing choice on her brand website. She also appears to be an influencer on social media and speaks at special events about beauty and wellness.

Nine Simone Smith

Nina is LL and Simone’s youngest child. She was born in 2000 and like her dad, she is involved in the music industry as a singer who goes by Nina-Symone. She released her debut single “Call Me” on her Instagram page in late 2020 and it received a lot of praise. She also has her own YouTube page and vlogs on a regular basis.