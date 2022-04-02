Leslie Odom Jr.’s Wife: Everything to Know About Nicolette Robinson & Their 10 Year Marriage

Leslie Odom Jr’s wife Nicolette Robinson is also a stage and screen actor. Here’s everything you need to know about the couple and their 10-year marriage.

There’s no denying that Leslie Odom Jr is quite the triple threat! Leslie shot up to stardom when he starred as Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical Hamilton. He even won a Tony Award for Best Actor in Musical for his iconic performance. Before Hamilton, he also was featured in Leap Of Faith, Dreamgirls and Rent on Broadway.

He has since gone on to earn roles in a number of films and TV shows including Murder On The Orient Express, One Night In Miami, Central Park and Red Tails. On top of that, he’s set to star in the upcoming sequel Knives Out 2. Most importantly, he has been happily married to his wife Nicolette Robinson for 10 years. Here’s everything you need to know about their relationship.

Who is Nicolette Robinson?

Like her husband, Nicolette Robinson is a Broadway star. She made her debut while playing the lead role of Jenna in Waitress on Broadway. “This feels like the biggest milestone of my career. Every day I’m pinching myself,” she told Broadway Buzz of her Broadway debut. “I’ve loved this show since it opened on Broadway, and I’ve connected with Jenna in such a deep way. I’ve loved this music. I was just a big, big fan, and in the back of my mind, Jenna was always a dream role of mine. But it never even occurred to me that I could play her.” She has also starred in Invisible Thread and Brooklynite on Off-Broadway. She also has a number of TV credits to her name including Hart of Dixie, The Affair, and Perfect Couples.

Most recently, she scored a role alongside her husband in One Night In Miami. Nicolette filled in for the role of Barbara Cooke, Leslie’s character’s love interest when the actress who was supposed to play her couldn’t due to it being the early stages of the pandemic when they were supposed to film in June 2020.” They were looking for a fabulous actress,” Leslie told director Regina King, as per EW. ‘Well, you know, I just happen to live with one of the greatest actresses you will find,’ and so it worked out.” Odom jokes that he even added, “We’ve been quarantining together, if you want to throw in a kiss, we’re good.”

Leslie and Nicolette’s relationship

Leslie and Nicolette first met while in a production of Once On This Island. She initially was head-to-head for a certain role but didn’t get it. However, once someone in the cast got sick, she was brought in and got to meet her soulmate. Ironically, it wasn’t love at first sight for the two. “It was not a romantic thing at first,” she told Broadway Buzz. “It was really just a human connection like, ‘Wow, I need to be around this person all the time. We stayed in touch after the show and started dating pretty soon afterwards.”

“We didn’t know if the first date was the first date, but it ended up being the first date,” she continued. “None of us were saying that it was a date, but then it for sure was a date when he kissed me at the end of the night.” And now, the rest is history! The two got married in 2012 in Los Angeles. They’ve also had two kids along the way. Their first child, Lucille, was born on April 23, 2017, which means she’s about to turn five.

In 2021, they welcomed their son, Able Phineas, into the world. Leslie shared the big news in an Instagram post (via People). “More life! One whole week with our Abe. Watching Nicolette give birth to these kids…? Simply, the bravest acts I’ve ever witnessed from a foot away,” the father of two wrote. “I love you, sweetheart and I am in awe. Our little family bursts at the seams with joy! And gratitude. Able Phineas 3/25/21 ♥️ More life.”