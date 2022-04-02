Find Out

Leslie Odom Jr.’s Wife: Everything to Know About Nicolette Robinson & Their 10 Year Marriage

Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson
Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock
Nicolette Robinson, left, and Leslie Odom Jr. arrive at the Tony Awards at the Beacon Theatre on Sunday, June 12, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Actor Leslie Odom Jr., right, and Nicolette Robinson pose for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film 'Murder On The Orient Express' in London, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Nicolette Robinson, left, and Leslie Odom Jr. arrive at the Tony Awards at the Beacon Theatre on Sunday, June 12, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Leslie Odom Jr and Nicolette Robinson attend the DC Premiere of Focus Features' and NBCUNIVERSAL's "Harriet" at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture on October 22, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/SipaUSA)(Sipa via AP Images) View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Leslie Odom Jr’s wife Nicolette Robinson is also a stage and screen actor. Here’s everything you need to know about the couple and their 10-year marriage.

There’s no denying that Leslie Odom Jr is quite the triple threat! Leslie shot up to stardom when he starred as Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical Hamilton. He even won a Tony Award for Best Actor in Musical for his iconic performance. Before Hamilton, he also was featured in Leap Of Faith, Dreamgirls and Rent on Broadway.

He has since gone on to earn roles in a number of films and TV shows including Murder On The Orient Express, One Night In Miami, Central Park and Red Tails. On top of that, he’s set to star in the upcoming sequel Knives Out 2. Most importantly, he has been happily married to his wife Nicolette Robinson for 10 years. Here’s everything you need to know about their relationship.

Who is Nicolette Robinson?

Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson
Leslie Odom Jr and Nicolette Robinson at the Oscars (Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock)

Like her husband, Nicolette Robinson is a Broadway star. She made her debut while playing the lead role of Jenna in Waitress on Broadway. “This feels like the biggest milestone of my career. Every day I’m pinching myself,” she told Broadway Buzz of her Broadway debut. “I’ve loved this show since it opened on Broadway, and I’ve connected with Jenna in such a deep way. I’ve loved this music. I was just a big, big fan, and in the back of my mind, Jenna was always a dream role of mine. But it never even occurred to me that I could play her.”  She has also starred in Invisible Thread and Brooklynite on Off-Broadway. She also has a number of TV credits to her name including Hart of Dixie, The Affair, and Perfect Couples.

Related Gallery

Celebrity Couples On Date Night -- Photos Of Chrissy Teigen With John Legend & More

London, UNITED KINGDOM - Rod Stewart & Penny Lancaster leaving Annabel's in Mayfair, London after celebrating the members club 4th Birthday. Penny was seen having a wardrobe malfunction as she left the venue. Rod was seen arguing with a fan who asked for an autograph on a Celtic shirt with the singer's name on the back but Rod refused to sign the shirt and become annoyed and immediately got in his car and left. Pictured: Rod Stewart, Penny Lancaster BACKGRID USA 10 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Click News and Media / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ciara is seen in Los Angeles, California. NON-EXCLUSIVE March 01, 2022 220301JOCE2 Los Angeles, CA www.bauergriffin.com. 01 Mar 2022 Pictured: Ciara,Russell Wilson. Photo credit: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA833402_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz pictured out and about after having lunch in Brooklyn. Pictured: Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz BACKGRID USA 3 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Most recently, she scored a role alongside her husband in One Night In MiamiNicolette filled in for the role of Barbara Cooke, Leslie’s character’s love interest when the actress who was supposed to play her couldn’t due to it being the early stages of the pandemic when they were supposed to film in June 2020.” They were looking for a fabulous actress,” Leslie told director Regina King, as per EW. ‘Well, you know, I just happen to live with one of the greatest actresses you will find,’ and so it worked out.” Odom jokes that he even added, “We’ve been quarantining together, if you want to throw in a kiss, we’re good.”

Leslie and Nicolette’s relationship

Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson
Leslie Odom Jr and Nicolette Robinson on the red carpet (Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Leslie and Nicolette first met while in a production of Once On This Island. She initially was head-to-head for a certain role but didn’t get it. However, once someone in the cast got sick, she was brought in and got to meet her soulmate. Ironically, it wasn’t love at first sight for the two. “It was not a romantic thing at first,” she told Broadway Buzz. “It was really just a human connection like, ‘Wow, I need to be around this person all the time. We stayed in touch after the show and started dating pretty soon afterwards.”

“We didn’t know if the first date was the first date, but it ended up being the first date,” she continued. “None of us were saying that it was a date, but then it for sure was a date when he kissed me at the end of the night.” And now, the rest is history! The two got married in 2012 in Los Angeles. They’ve also had two kids along the way. Their first child, Lucille, was born on April 23, 2017, which means she’s about to turn five.

In 2021, they welcomed their son, Able Phineas, into the world. Leslie shared the big news in an Instagram post (via People). “More life! One whole week with our Abe. Watching Nicolette give birth to these kids…? Simply, the bravest acts I’ve ever witnessed from a foot away,” the father of two wrote. “I love you, sweetheart and I am in awe. Our little family bursts at the seams with joy! And gratitude. Able Phineas 3/25/21 ♥️ More life.”