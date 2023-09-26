Lele Pons’ Husband: Get to Know Guaynaa

Image Credit: Stephen Greathouse/Shutterstock

Lele Pons, 27, is still in the newlywed stage with her husband, Guaynaa, 31. The Venezuelan YouTuber got married to the Puerto Rican rapper in March 2023 after they did a music collaboration three years prior. Since tying the knot, Lele and Guaynaa have proudly showcased their love for each other on social media. As Lele begins her journey as one of the celebrity contestants on season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, Guaynaa will be there supporting his wife every step of the way.

Here is everything you need to know about Guaynaa and his relationship with Lele Pons.

Who Is Guaynaa?

Guaynaa, whose real name is Jean Carlos Santiago Pérez, is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer. He rose to fame in 2019 with his song “Rebota”, which hit the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart. He signed a record deal with Universal Music Latino and Republic Records, which allowed him to release his first album, La República, in 2021. His second album, Capitulaciones, is a full collaboration with Lele that came out in April 2023, one month after their wedding.

Guaynaa has worked with various popular artists like Becky G and Steve Aoki. Guaynaa’s success is also evident on Instagram, where he has over 6 million followers. Guaynaa is a rising star in the music industry and there’s so much more he’s going to accomplish.

When Did Lele Pons & Guaynaa Start Dating?

Guaynaa and Lele’s relationship began in 2020 when they worked together on the song “Se Te Nota.” They share a kiss in the music video and promptly sparked dating rumors. However, they stayed quiet about the status of their relationship, even after they performed the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The couple finally confirmed their relationship on Instagram in December 2020. Lele posted pictures of the pair packing on the PDA during a ski vacation. “MINE (it’s official),” the gorgeous star wrote in her post. Guaynaa also shared more photos of the couple cuddling up to each other, with the caption, “Babe!”

The same month the couple went Instagram official, Lele talked about her love for her then-boyfriend with People en Español. “He makes me a better person. I admire him a lot,” she said. “He is a family person, he always thinks about his family and friends, the people he loves. I like that he loves me a lot and has a lot of patience with me. I feel at peace with him. I have a lot of fun with him.”

Lele Pons & Guaynaa’s Wedding

Lele and Guaynaa tied the knot at the Fairchild Botanical Gardens in Miami, Florida on March 4. It was a star-studded affair with a guest list that included Paris Hilton (who was one of Lele’s bridesmaids), Camila Cabello, Diplo, Winnie Harlow, Danny Ocean, Steve Aoki, Becky G, and more.

Lele’s father, Luis Pons, walked her down the aisle at her wedding. He shared a photo of the father-daughter duo embracing at the reception. “So much love,” Luis wrote. Many of the celebs in attendance also documented the fabulous event on Instagram. Winnie Harlow called the wedding “a beautiful day filled with love.” Paris Hilton said it was “an honor” to be one of Lele’s bridesmaids on her “special day.”

During her speech at the wedding reception, Lele gushed over her new husband. “Se te nota…that you like Guaynaa! That’s what my friends told me about you, from day one,” she said, per People. “Today my purpose is to make you happy for the rest of my life and now I say to my friends, ‘Yes, it shows, I love you Guaynaa!’ ” Lele added. During Guaynaa’s speech, the rapper told his wife, “Lele, I never thought I would love a person as much as you. You are my wife and the woman I will be with for the rest of my life.”