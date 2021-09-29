Lauryn Hill’s Kids: Meet Her 6 Children From Oldest To Youngest

Lauryn Hill is mom to six children, five of which with Rohan Marley, a former athlete and son of iconic reggae singer Bob Marley. Learn more about the Grammy winner’s kids.

Lauryn Hill is a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and actress known for hits “Doo Wop” and “Ex-Factor,” among others. The artist, 46, is also a mom to six children. Lauryn shares Zion, 24, Selah, 22, Joshua, 19, John, 18, and Sara, 13, with Rohan Marley, a former football player and the son of iconic reggae artist Bob Marley. Lauryn is also mom to Micah, 10, but her youngest son’s father is not public knowledge.

So, who are Lauryn’s children? The private singer has only publicly discussed her kids a few times, so not too much is known. Regardless, below is a breakdown of what we do know about the celebrated singer’s six children, from oldest to youngest.

Zion Marley

JAH RASTAFARI MORNING " In that day it shall be said to Jerusalem, Fear thou not: and to Zion, Let not thine hands be slack.#ZEPHANIAH 🦁👑 pic.twitter.com/DF6d4ftFU9 — Rohan Marley (@Romarley) February 19, 2017

Zion was born in August 1997, making him the eldest son of Lauryn and Rohan. In February 2017, Zion welcomed his first child, a son named Zephaniah. His dad confirmed the news on Twitter with a photo of his son and his grandson, captioning with a Bible verse. “In that day it shall be said to Jerusalem, Fear thou not: and to Zion, Let not thine hands be slack,” Rohan wrote. Lauryn’s 1998 song “To Zion” from her celebrated album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is a homage to her eldest son.

Selah Marley

Selah was born in November 1998, making her the second eldest child of Lauryn and Rohan. Like her mom, she’s also in the arts, working as a singer and fashion model. She has appeared in campaigns for Dior, Tommy Hilfiger, and even Beyoncé‘s Ivy Park, and has been featured in Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. Selah released her first EP, Star Power, on August 13. With just four tracks, Star Power has been fairly well-received, solidifying the fact that she is her mother’s daughter.

Joshua Marley

Joshua was born in January 2002, making him a middle child of Lauryn and Rohan. It appears that the teen has followed in his mother and sister’s footsteps as an artist. He has a SoundCloud account that features some of his tracks, including “BALLIN” and “Game.” His Instagram account is also quite the flex. He often shares snapshots of his mom. One particular photo features the duo with Kanye West.

John Marley

John was born in 2003, making him Lauryn and Rohan’s youngest son. The high school teen has appeared on his parents’ Instagram feed a few times. In one post shared by Rohan, the Marley patriarch wrote, “one thing about John Marley, you don’t need to tell him twice.” Judging from his Instagram account, it’s clear that the young Marley loves his fits. John often shares photos of his stylish outfits. Perhaps a modeling career like sister Selah is on the horizon.

Sara Marley

Sara was born in 2008, making her the youngest of Lauryn and Rohan’s kids. The young teen appears to be following in her famous mother’s footsteps as a singer. She even has a dedicated artist Instagram, Sara Marley Music, that feature her performances. In January, Lauryn shared a 13th birthday tribute to her youngest on her Instagram and offered insights into her personality, revealing Sara’s love for the TV shows The Vampire Diaries and Grey’s Anatomy.

Micah Hill

I'm forwarding all well wishes to Ms. Hill on the birth of her new son. I'm sure she'll appreciate the love being sent to her RASTAFARI R.M. — Rohan Marley (@Romarley) July 25, 2011

Lauryn welcomed her sixth child Micah in July 2011. Not much is known about her youngest, including his father’s identity. Not too long after his birth, Lauryn shared a message on her official website that stated people were making the “wrong conclusions” about her relationship with Rohan and insinuated that he wasn’t the father of her new son. “We have had long periods of separation over the years, but our five children together remain a joy to both of us,” she wrote. “Thank you for your concern, and I appreciate all of the well wishes regarding the birth of my new son.” Rohan also appeared to the confirm the news, tweeting his well wishes to Lauryn on the “birth of her new son.”