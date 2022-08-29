Lara Spencer’s Kids: Meet Her Son Duff & Daughter Katharine

Lara Spencer, 53, is an Emmy-winning anchor for Good Morning America and has been with the ABC network for 14 years. And although her resume may boast many impressive titles and roles, Lara is also a mother to her two adorable kids. Keep reading to get to know more about the famous family!

Katharine Haffenreffer

Katharine Haffenreffer, 18, is Lara’s only daughter with her ex-husband, David Haffenreffer, 55. Although isn’t a lot publicly known about Katharine and her life, her famous momma is always showing love for her on Instagram. In fact, on September 25, 2021, Lara shared an adorable photo of both of her kids for National Daughters Day. She wrote, “So happy to be able to celebrate National Daughters Day w my kind, wise, tenacious, funny, taller than me nugget….. and sneaking in a shout out to my boy-Just because I love you so. #nationaldaughtersday.”

And more recently on June 23, 2022, Lara shared a photo with Katharine while they vacationed in France. She captioned the photo, “BEST date ever 🇫🇷. Dinner at le girafe at the base of the Eiffel Tour. These are the moments you cherish…. thanks R,K,D for a perfect birthday week. Love you so much.” The news anchor’s daughter takes after her mom in many ways, including having her gorgeous blonde hair! And not only did she get her mom’s lush locks, but she also received her stunning light-colored eyes from Lara as well!

Duff Haffenreffer

Duff Haffenreffer is David and Lara’s only son together. His age and birthday are not publicly known, as he, too, keeps his life out of the spotlight. And although his age is not known, he does appear to be close in age to his sister Katharine based upon their mom’s photos on social media.

Lara clearly loves being a mom, as her bios on her social media accounts read, “Mom of two great kids. Creator/host of Flea Market Flip. GMA family member. Author. Producer. Tennis fanatic.” She also regularly shares important family moments on her Instagram. On June 20, 2022, Lara celebrated her birthday with her loving family and shared a photo to mark the occasion. She wrote, “A perfect birthday. #london 🇬🇧”, as her kids and her posed with Lara’s birthday cake at Chiltern Firehouse in London together.

Lara was married to her kids’ father, David, for 15 years from 2000 to 2015. The former couple announced their split to Page Six in March that year. Their statement read, “After a lot of thought, care and consideration, we have decided to end our marriage. It’s a sad decision that did not come easily, especially because we respect and love each other and our children. They remain our top priority. We will raise them and care for them together.”

Following her failed marriage with David, the Flea Market Fabulous author found love again. Lara married Richard McVey, 63, back in 2018, three years after her divorce from her first husband.