Kristen Bell & Idina Menzel’s Best ‘Frozen 2’ Press Tour Outfits From The Premiere & More

There’s something truly magical about this Disney duo — Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel wowed fans with their dazzling press tour styles, and we’re taking a look back at our favorites!

Frozen 2 fans rejoice! The sequel to the beloved 2013 film arrives in theaters this Friday Nov. 22. But before you race off into the cold and head to the theater to watch the latest chapter in the adventures of Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf, take some time to reminisce on the long, winding road the stars took to get to the premiere. We’re looking back at some of our favorite looks from stars Kristen Bell, who voices Anna, and Idina Menzel, the voice of Elsa. Both stars have brought nothing but magic to the red carpet and various events they have attended while promoting their beloved film.

One such moment where the pair shined was attending a Toronto photo call for the long awaited sequel! Idina looked absolutely beautiful in her emerald green pantsuit. The soft fabric flowed perfectly on her figure, adding a black camisole top with lace embellishment to her outfit. The Tony winner added a bit of sparkle to her look, as well. She accessorized with dazzling, metallic bracelets and drop earrings that added some glitter to her look. Kristen also sported a bold outfit complete with a cream cape and stunning, muted dress. Kristen added a pop of color to her ensemble with a red lip and dazzling chandelier earrings. The duo looked so fashionable for the event on Nov. 4.

While both stars did a slew of press together, their individuals styles wholly shine through. Kristen sported a number of fun coats during the Frozen 2 press tour. While attending a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kristen sported a ruched black coat with matching skirt in a modern and edgy look. At a taping of The View, Kristen added a bit of wintery flair to her wardrobe with a beautiful lilac coat over her jumpsuit. Kristen looked great in her contemporary style. Idina, though, has sported outfits that feature some more classic looks. While heading to BBC Radio 2 Studios, Idina was spotted wearing a pair of jeans, suede taupe heels and a tweed jacket. She looked so casual and confident on her way to her interview!

When the stars came together, though, Idina and Kristen really shined! The pair looked absolutely gorgeous at the premiere for the film on Nov. 7. Kristen sported a daring gown with a keyhole cutout of the bodice designed by Dior. The color looked amazing on Kristen and was a perfect hue for the fall season. Idina was likely inspired by Frozen 2‘s wintery feel, donning a white gown designed by Galvan. Both stars wore their hair down, and their makeup was styled to look very natural with bold eyes added to finish off their looks.

This pair truly brought the magic during their busy press tour. Much like their animated characters, both Idina and Kristen dazzled onlookers whenever they came into view! To see more stunning threads worn by these stars, click through the gallery above!