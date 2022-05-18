Kodak Black’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 2 Children & The One On The Way

Kodak Black, 24, may be known as a successful rapper, but he’s also known as “Dad” to two children, who he shares with two different women. The talented artist is also reportedly expecting a third child that he previously revealed he hopes is another boy. Although he tends to keep his life as a father pretty private, he has sometimes opened up in interviews and on social media about his non-musician role.

Learn more about Kodak’s kids and what he’s said about his experience as a father below!

King Khalid

Kodak, who was born with the name Dieuson Octave, welcomed his first child, son King Khalid, 7, during a previous relationship. The adorable tot, who sometimes dresses like his dad, has appeared in various pics and videos on Kodak’s Instagram page, and although many have been deleted, captures have still made their way online for his fans to enjoy. In one sweet video, which was captured by The Shade Room, the doting father can be seen standing in front of a cake with King at his sixth birthday party. At one point, he took a piece and playfully rubbed it in his mini me’s face and everyone erupted in laughter.

View Related Gallery Nicki Minaj & More Female Rappers Who Rocked The Industry: PICS

Kodak has also been on Instagram livestreams in which he talked to King on the phone, showing off their bond. He also once made headlines when he shared a video that showed King at a jeweler to pick out a diamond-encrusted grill he purchased for him. The little boy flashed his sparkly grill to Kodak through a FaceTime camera when it was in his mouth and it made the proud papa smile.

Queen Yuri

Kodak welcomed his second child, his daughter Queen Yuri, with real estate agent, Maranda Johnson, who he reportedly became engaged to in Dec., in Jan. 2022. He reportedly announced her birth in a now deleted Instagram post shortly before she was born. “What’s crazy is, you know, today 1/21/22. My baby girl coming,” he wrote in the heartfelt post. “I can’t wait to see her. She coming today. That’s great. Queen Yuri. All the missing pieces that I didn’t have, she got. She a Z queen.”

He also later took to social media to share another post that further showed his excitement for his new baby girl as well as his first full year of freedom since he was 14. “I was released from prison 2 years early and my daughter enter this world,” he reportedly wrote in the post. “It’s a blessing. Queen Yuri Kapri is heaven sent she blessing me she has every lil thing that I was missing… I’m dam near perfect but she is…What a coincidence I’m home a whole year finally after not being able to be free a whole year since I was 14 !!!! It’s lit.”

Third Child

In Feb., it was reported that Kodak would be expecting his third child sometime in 2022. He made headlines when he made a comment about the mother of the soon-to-be baby and how he hoped she had a boy. “I’m going to lock in with her, I told her last night, ‘Man, you know what, if it’s a boy I’mma be your boyfriend, it’s a girl, I’ll just be your baby daddy,’” he said, in an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, which can be seen in the full video above. The hosts and viewers didn’t know what to make of the comment since they weren’t sure if he was joking or not, but it definitely got attention and confirmed that Kodak will soon have another little tot to enjoy.