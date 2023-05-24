Kellyanne Conway’s Kids: Meet Her 4 Children, Including Playboy Bunny Claudia

Kellyanne Conway is the former Senior Counselor to former President Donald Trump

Her eldest child, Claudia, publicly accused her and her ex-husband, George, of verbal and physical abuse

Kellyanne shares three other children with George, but they are not in the spotlight like their sister

Kellyanne Conway is known for several reasons. Not only is she the first female presidential campaign manager; she was the first successful woman, as her boss, Donald Trump, won the presidential election in 2016. The right-wing politician then served as the Senior Counselor to President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2020, stepping down only to deal with family problems. Some of the family drama revolved around her now 18-year-old daughter, Claudia, who openly critiqued her mother and Donald Trump for their beliefs on social media.

Claudia made headlines once again in May 2023 for a new online endeavor: Playboy. On May 23, 2023, she seemingly addressed the news that she would pose for the X-rated magazine with a statement she shared on Twitter. “when i was 15-16, i was exploited by the media, preyed upon, and was forced into portraying myself as something i wasn’t. my body was taken from me,” she wrote. “now, as a young adult, i am aiming to reclaim my womanhood and femininity in a way that is truly mine. i am putting myself out there in a way that is MY OWN and no one else’s. i have full control of my body and my voice. … i believe in writing your own narrative, like i’ve said in the past, and taking back what was once unjustly taken from you.”

Of course, Claudia is not Kellyanne’s only child. She shares three more with her ex-husband, lawyer and activist George Conway. Meet their kids below.

Claudia Conway

As noted above, Claudia (born on Oct. 17, 2004) first gained fame when she made troubling social media posts about her mother, Kellyanne, while she was serving as an aide to former President Trump. She also frequently spoke out against Trump and his belief system. In Aug. 2020, Claudia said she was going to be emancipated from her parents due to “years of childhood trauma and abuse.” In a since-deleted video from the same month, she further described the alleged mental and physical abuse from her parents.“My dad physically abused me a lot, right here is this very room,” she said (via The Sun). “My mom got me arrested. She is very physically abusive. Very, very verbally abusive. ”

Claudia also accused her parents of acting like they care about the well-being of their family when they stepped down from their respective jobs to help mend their family. “I’ve been belittled and badgered my entire life. And I just said this to them you know ‘you guys putting on this whole show,'” she recalled. “And they want attention and so them putting on this whole show of them leaving I guess isn’t really going to be effective you know.”

In 2021, Claudia was very open about the fact that CPS workers did welfare checks in her home after her abuse claims.

Aside from the apparent whistle-blowing on her own family, Claudia expanded her social media fame to television in 2021 when she appeared on American Idol during the show’s fourth season on ABC. She made it to part two of Hollywood Week before being eliminated.

During her American Idol audition, Claudia revealed why she felt the need to bash her family on social media. “Most of my life, my feelings had been suppressed so then I got social media and was like, ‘Well, yeah. Now my voice is being heard,'” she said as she stood in front of the judges, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie. “The internet can be a very, very dark place.”

“But when life is all going down hill, I have my music,” she continued. “Now, I want to get out of the controversy, get out of the drama and let people know that I am a singer and this is what I want to do.”

A few months later, Claudia announced on TikTok that she was in a good place with her mom. “I’m happy and I’m safe and my relationship with my mom is actually really good right now,” she admitted, per The Sun. “She’s getting the guidance she needs, I got the guidance I needed, we got the guidance we needed together and it’s all about breaking that cycle.”

As the drama died down for her and her family, Claudia continued posting on social media by sharing videos from her day-to-day life and outfit inspiration with her fans. She also continues to advocate for what she believes in, including abortion rights. As of May 2023, she boasts more than 2 million followers across her social media platforms. Claudia took a break from posting in early 2023 before her Playboy announcement was revealed.

George Conway IV

As surprising as it may be, Claudia actually has a twin brother named George. Virtually nothing is known about him, as he keeps a very low profile. He has a public Instagram account with no posts. In his bio, he says that he is attending Quinnipiac University in Connecticut starting the fall 2023 semester.

Charlotte And Vanessa Conway

Kellyanne and George are also the parents of two high school-aged girls, Charlotte and Vanessa. Charlotte celebrated her 15th birthday in March 2023, per a Twitter tribute Kellyanne shared. Charlotte and Vanessa both have private Instagram accounts with their high school in their bios.