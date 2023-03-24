Keanu Reeves’ Sisters: Everything To Know About His Siblings Kim, Emma & Karina

Keanu Reeves is an actor known for his work in the John Wick and The Matrix franchises, and more.

The Hollywood hunk comes from a family of talent, as his mom, Patricia, was a costume designer.

Most recently, Keanu’s film, John Wick: Chapter 4, hit theaters on Mar. 24, 2023.

Canadian actor Keanu Reeves, 58, has been a longtime Hollywood heartthrob. He is most known for his work on the John Wick and The Matrix franchises. Some notable films he has starred in over the years include Constantine, Speed, Point Break, Destination Wedding, and more. However, when the 58-year-old is not busy wooing audiences in movies, he often spends time with his family. From his mom, Patricia Taylor, he has two sisters, Kim, 56, and Karina, 47. Interestingly, his late father, Samuel Nowlin Reeves, Jr., welcomed a daughter named, Emma, 43, with another woman following his 1966 divorce from Patricia. Learn more about Keanu’s sisters below!

Kim Reeves

His eldest sister, Kim, is not in the spotlight as much as her big brother, however, she has worked on a few hit movies. She is credited as an actress and writer on her official IMDb page, but her most recent work was over 20 years ago. The titles on Kim’s acting profile include the 2002 film The Color of Water and the 1992 movie Samurai Vampire Bikers from Hell.

Kim’s career as an actress came to a halt after she was diagnosed with leukemia in 1991, about eight years prior to Keanu’s first Matrix film, per Distractify. In previous years, the brunette beauty has spoken about her close relationship with Keanu and how she admires him. “My brother is my prince,” she told PEOPLE in 1995. “He listens to every word, to every comma after every word, that you are saying.”

Karina Miller

Keanu is also the older brother to his sister, Karina Miller, who Patricia welcomed with her fourth husband, Robert Miller, in 1976. Karina and Keanu share a similarly close relationship, as he does with Kim. The 47-year-old pursued a career behind-the-scenes in Hollywood, as she proudly has her own production company called Sparkhouse, per her Twitter account.

Some of her biggest production projects include the 2019 film Semper Fi starring AHS actor Finn Wittrock, along with the 2017 movie To the Bone. Both Keanu and Emily in Paris star Lily Collins star in the later movie. Most recently, Karina is producing Hail Mary which is set to premiere later in 2023. The movie stars actor Jack Huston and Twilight Saga alum Angela Sarafyan. Jeanu and Karina have attended numerous red carpet events together, including the premiere of Semper Fi.

Emma Reeves

Finally, Keanu’s youngest sister, Emma, was born in 1980, after Samuel had began another relationship with a woman in Hawaii. Emma and her half brother do not seem to have a close relationship, as they have not been spotted at any major events together. In 2003, she reportedly spoke about wanting a relationship with Keanu, as reported by Distractify. “I would love to have a relationship with Keanu. I don’t want anything from him — not money, not fame by association — just to get to know my big brother,” she said at the time. “I see all his films and read all the articles about him, but it’s not the same as being part of his life.”