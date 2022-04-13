Kate Winslet’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 3 Children & Their Dads

The gorgeous Oscar winner has three amazing children with three different men. Find out all about Kate’s big brood here!

Kate Winslet has one of the most incredible careers in Hollywood that some actors could only dream of. The 46-year-old British beauty came on the scene in 1994’s Heavenly Creatures before taking over as the queen of the world three years later in Titanic. Along the way to becoming one of the most sought-after thespians, she picked up an Academy Award as Best Actress for 2008’s The Reader. She also has a couple of Emmys as well for Midred Pierce and Mare of Easttown.

The star is just as successful in her personal life as she is the mother of three amazing children from three different men. Find out all about her kids and her relationship with their fathers, below.

Mia Honey Threapleton

Kate met her first husband Jim Threapleton on the set of 1998’s Hideous Kinky, where he was serving as an assistant director, while she was the main lead. They would end up marrying the same year and welcome their daughter Mia Honey Threapleton on October 12, 2000. Kate and Jim would go on to divorce a year after Mia’s birth.

Mia is following in her mother’s footsteps as the young star is getting used to the spotlight after working on her first movie called A Little Chaos in 2014, which has her mother in a role as well! Mia then went on to play Alma in 2020’s Shadows. “I just hoped I would get the chance to do what I had wanted to do for so long!” she told Variety in 2020. “Shadows was the first film I’d received an audition for, and the first script I had ever been given to read,” she added. “I couldn’t believe my luck. I read it and didn’t put it down. Which is admitting a lot because I’m dyslexic and that means I have to read slowly and steadily to be able to absorb things fully sometimes.”

During a 2021 visit to the talk show Lorraine, Kate explained how Mia wanted to find her own way in Hollywood without the help of having an Oscar-winning mom. “She has a different surname so she slipped under the radar and the people who cast her didn’t know she was my daughter and that was important for her self-esteem of course,” Kate said.

Joe Alfie Mendes

Soon after Kate split with Jim, she became romantically involved with Oscar-winning writer/director Sam Mendes. They married in May 2003 and their son Joe Alfie Mendes was born on December 22, 2003. Amid speculation of Sam’s infidelity with another actress, that pair split in 2010 and divorced shortly afterwards.

While little is known publicly about Joe, Kate did reveal he was an artist much like his parents. Speaking about the pandemic’s effects on her family with host Jimmy Kimmel on his eponymous show in January 2021, Kate said, “I think it’s hard on all of them but he’s very musical so he’s able to Zoom with his mates and make music.”

Bear Blaze Winslet

While spending a vacation on billionaire Richard Branson’s estate on Necker Island in 2011, Kate met his nephew Edward Abel Smith (who was legally known as Ned Rocknroll at the time). The pair married in New York City in 2012 and welcomed son Bear Blaze Winslet on December 7, 2013.

Bear appears interested in the Tinseltown industry like his older half-sister Mia, as Kate told Jimmy Kimmel that her youngest child mentioned it recently. “I want to be an actress. Sign me up! Just, just, just do it mum, sign me up!'” Kate hilariously recalled Bear’s sentiment. If Bear needs any help in Hollywood, perhaps his mum’s BFF Leonardo DiCaprio could help him out, as Kate once revealed all three kids call him “Uncle Leo.” “Well, me and Leo are very good friends,” she told Marie Clare. “He adores my children but the problem is, he spoils them rotten!”