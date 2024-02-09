Kaskade: 5 Things to Know About the DJ Replacing Tiesto at the Super Bowl

Kaskade is now set to be the first in-game DJ at the 2024 Super Bowl after Tiësto had to back out due to a family emergency. With just days until the year’s biggest football game, the “Red Lights” DJ issued a statement on February 8, announcing that he would not appear at the Chiefs vs. 49ers match.

“Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning,” Tiësto tweeted. “It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future.”

Now that Kaskade is taking his place, learn more about the DJ, who will be performing all the hits during the game!

We welcome @Kaskade as the pregame and in-game DJ for Super Bowl LVIII 🎶 #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/PuFGEvn3jw — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2024

Kaskade Is From Chicago

In a joint statement with the NFL, Kaskade announced that he was tapped to replace Tiësto.

“As a kid who grew up in Chicago watching the Super Bowl every year with my family this chance to actually be part of it is absolutely mind blowing,” he wrote via Instagram. “Las Vegas has been my second home for the past decade, as an architect of creating a landscape that includes House and Dance Music residencies as part of its destination. To be able to be the first Electronic Musician to be part of the full game experience of the Super Bowl held in Las Vegas seems like coming home, and I’m beyond excited to represent my community.”

His Real Name Is Ryan

As most DJs do, Kaskade picked a cool stage name for his career. His real name is actually Ryan Gary Raddon.

Kaskade Is a Mormon

When he was 19, Kaskade worked as a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints in Japan for two years. He has been a member of the church for most of his life, whose members are known as Mormons or Latter-day Saints.

He Is Married with 3 Kids

The Grammy nominated producer is married to his wife, Naomi Raddon, and they share three children together.

He Picked His DJ Name From a Nature Book

During his 2011 interview with The New York Times, Kaskade revealed that his wife was concerned that people would think he used the name from the dish detergent, Cascade. However, he actually was inspired by a nature book, the publication reported.