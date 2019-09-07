13 Sexy Photos Of KarJenners In Corset Tops: Khloe, Kendall & More

Corset tops are NOT an easy style to pull off, but of course, the KarJenner sisters do it like PROS. The ladies have rocked the look on a number of occasions in recent years.

We can always count on the Kardashian/Jenner ladies to rock a trend to perfection! Over the last few years, one of their favored styles has been corset tops. While corsets are generally worn under clothes to make sure everything is held tightly in place, the KarJenners have picked up on a trend of sometimes wearing it over clothing. Both Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have done this in the past — Kim rocked a black corset over an oversized black sweater, while Kendall cinched her waist in a red corset atop a blazer dress.

Kim seems to favor wearing corset-style tops even more than the rest of her sisters. We’ve seen her in lacy bustiers on a number of occasions. Most of the time, she pairs the look with high-waisted jeans or another style of pants. While this allows her to cover up on the bottom half of her body, it gives a more revealing look on the top half, and Kim always nails it! Khloe Kardashian has rocked similar looks, including to the launch of her Good American brand in 2016, where she rocked high-waisted jeans with a lacy, black corset top tucked in.

Earlier this week, Khloe was photographed out in Calabasas, California in a pink, corset style top, which showed off her muscular arms and tanned skin. She wore light denim jeans on her bottom half, and she looked super chic while out and about.

There are plenty of other looks where these came from, though, and you can see more of the KarJenner sisters rockin’ corset tops in the gallery above!