Kacey Musgraves’ New Album: Everything to Know About ‘Deeper Well’

It’s been three long years since Kacey Musgraves shook fans to their emotional core with her heartbreaking album star-crossed in September 2021. Drawing on inspiration from her divorce, the country star, 35, fused tons of different genres into the critically acclaimed album, which followed her breakout record Golden Hour. Now, Kacey is gearing up to release her next album Deeper Well in March 2024.

Since releasing star-crossed, Kacey had mostly held off on releasing solo songs, but she did do a handful of collaborations in the lead-up to the new album. She dueted with folk-pop troubadour Noah Kahan for a new version of his track “She Calls Me Back.” She was also featured on breakout country star Zach Bryan’s chart-topping single “I Remember Everything.” Both tracks were released in 2023. Now that Kacey is gearing up to make her return, here are all the details you need to know about Deeper Well.

When Does Kacey Musgraves’ New Album Come Out?

Kacey announced that her next album was done and set for release in a social media post on February 8, 2024. She also debuted the title track “Deeper Well.” The full length album will drop on March 15.

What Songs Are on ‘Deeper Well’?

Along with the title track, Kacey has also shared the tracklist for her new album. It is as follows:

Cardinal Deeper Well Too Good to be True Moving Out Giver/Taker Sway Dinner with Friends Heart of the Woods Jade Green The Architect Heaven Is Anime Eyes Nothing to be Scared Of

Does Kacey Have Any Collaborators for the Album?

Given her recent duets with Zach Bryan and Noah Kahan, fans may be itching to hear some big names on her upcoming album. It doesn’t appear that Kacey will have any featured artists throughout the record. She reportedly worked with longtime producers Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk on the record, per NME. She also reunited with her “Merry Go ‘Round” co-writers Shane McAnally and Josh Osbourne for “The Architect.” The trio won a Grammy in 2014 for the aforementioned song.

What Has Kacey Said About the Album?

When Kacey announced the album, she shared both album covers (and revealed that they were both photos taken by her younger sister). She also shared a few details about her feelings on the record. “It’s a collection of songs I hold very dear to my heart. I hope it makes a home in all of your hearts, too,” she wrote in a social media post.

In a press release accompanying the album, she also revealed that much of the record was made at New York’s famed Electric Lady studios. “I was seeking some different environmental energy and Electric Lady has the best mojo. Great ghosts,” she said.

She also shared some thoughts behind the title track. “Sometimes you reach a crossroads. Winds change direction. What you once felt drawn to doesn’t hold the same allure. You get blown off course but eventually find your footing and forage for new inspiration, new insight and deeper love somewhere else,” she said.

Is Kacey Going On Tour for the New Album?

While it seems likely that Kacey will go on tour to support the new record, she has yet to announce a tour. She currently has no upcoming shows listed on her website.