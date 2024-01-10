Josh Hutcherson and His Girlfriend Have a Low-Key Relationship: Meet Claudia Traisac

Josh Hutcherson may be one of the most famous movie stars in the world, but he keeps his relationship with girlfriend Claudia Traisac out of the spotlight. To learn more about Claudia and their low-key romance, keep reading.

Who Is Claudia Traisac?

Originally from Spain, Claudia is a film actress who rose to prominence for her role in the series Cuéntame cómo pasó. As an acclaimed television star, Claudia has also appeared in main roles in series such as 18 and Vivir sin permiso.

Claudia’s first movie role was in 2004’s El 7 Dia, and she later appeared in the musicals Hoy No Me Puedo Levantar and La Llamada.

How Long Have Josh and Claudia Been Dating?

Neither Josh nor Claudia has publicly confirmed the start of their relationship, but multiple outlets reported that they began dating in 2013. They first met on the set of their film Escobar: Paradise Lost. And as true star-crossed lovers, Josh and Claudia’s on-screen characters fall in love after he meets her on a trip to Colombia.

Since then, Josh and Claudia have been spotted on rare occasions in Los Angeles and traveling around the world together.

What Has Josh Said About Claudia?

The Five Nights at Freddy’s actor and the El 7 Dia actress rarely speak about their romance in public. However, they finally broke their silence about it during a 2015 red carpet interview with E!

“It’s pretty good. Distance is hard, but we make it work,” Josh admitted to the outlet, while Claudia added, “I’m really happy. It’s really great.”

Later that year, the Hunger Games franchise star got candid about the difficulties in managing a long-distance relationship. “There’s a lot of traveling, a lot of Skype,” he told Dujour magazine at the time. “I feel like I’m with you because I’m seeing you and we’re talking, but also you’re a f**king screen. It’s very frustrating.”

Nevertheless, the duo seemingly haven’t had a problem with spending some time physically apart. They’ve continued to land acting roles while maintaining a healthy relationship.

Are Josh and Claudia Still Together?

As of 2023, it appears that Josh and Claudia are still together, as they were spotted in late 2022 celebrating Claudia’s 30th birthday in Spain.