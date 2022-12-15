Josh Groban’s Love Life: Meet His GF Schuyler Helford, Their Marriage Plans, & His Past Loves

Josh Groban is an American singer, songwriter, and actor.

Josh Groban, 41, is one of the most talented singers and actors in Hollywood. His next major project is the Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special, where he’s playing The Beast. The Tony Award nominee has major support in his career from his girlfriend, actress and writer Schuyler Helford, 31. Before he met Schuyler, Josh dated several famous women including January Jones, Katy Perry, and Kat Dennings. Here’s everything you need to know about Josh’s relationship with Schuyler, and his past romances.

Schuyler Helford

Josh and Schuyler started dating sometime in 2017, but they didn’t confirm their romance until the 2018 Tony Awards. The couple made their red carpet debut at the event and happily posed for photos together. Schuyler is an actress known for her recurring role in Mayim Bialik‘s Fox sitcom Call Me Kat. She’s also appeared on Anger Management and The Middle. As a writer, she’s worked on the shows #Cybriety and Indoorsy and the 2017 CBS Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase, according to her IMDb. Schuyler’s dad is television writer/producer Bruce Helford, 70.

Josh and Schuyler have kept their romance under wraps since they started dating. They rarely post about each other on their Instagram pages, though Schuyler did notably document the couple’s vacation to Disneyland way back in December 2019. She shared a photo of herself and Josh posing together at the iconic amusement park. These two are so in love!

January Jones

Josh’s first high-profile relationship was with actress January Jones, 44. Josh dated January from 2003 to 2006, before she starred in Mad Men. They attended numerous public events together including the 2004 American Music Awards and the 2005 Cannes Film Festival. Seven years after their split, Josh opened up about the romance in an interview with Details magazine.

“We dated for about two and a half years, and we were madly in love. It was definitely my longest relationship,” Josh said in the Feb. 2013 interview. The “You Raise Me Up” singer added, “I’d love to get into another serious relationship. I am a real romantic at heart.”

Katy Perry

Josh indeed started dating again after he and January called it quits. He briefly dated Katy Perry, 38, in 2009. Josh addressed his relationship with Katy in the 2013 Details interview, revealing that they “might have skated on the line of dating.” Josh then insisted that he and Katy were “just friends.”

In 2017, Katy revealed during a live stream that her iconic song “The One That Got Away” was in fact about Josh. Josh confirmed he dated Katy and reacted to her shocking confession on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen the following year.

“We were both very private, so we realized we’re better as friends. We’ve been very good friends to this day, she’s the best,” Josh said. “But I was not expecting that,” he added of Katy’s revelation in her live stream. “That was a double take and a spit of my coffee when I saw that. It’s very sweet of her to say that, and then I listened to the lyrics of the song, and I’m just like, ‘I never owned a mustang. I don’t have a tattoo. Are you sure that’s about me?’ I’m very flattered by it, but I was very surprised by it too.”

Kat Dennings

Josh’s most serious relationship before Schuyler was with actress Kat Dennings, 36. They made their first public appearance together as a couple in October 2014 at the Beverly Hills Carousel of Hope Ball. The following year, Josh gushed over his relationship with the 2 Broke Girls star on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Josh explained how he and Kat bonded over humor, saying, “Humor is such a huge thing for me, so, you know, the fact that we could talk about Monty Python and all sorts of weird other things, I was like, ‘Okay yeah, we’re on the same page.’ ”

After two years of dating, Josh and Kat broke up in August 2016. “It was a mutual breakup,” a source told E! News at the time. “They are still friends and care about each other, but it’s not the right time for them now as a couple,” the insider added.