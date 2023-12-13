Jordan Davis’ Wife: Get to Know Kristen O’Conner & Learn More About Their Marriage

Image Credit: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Jordan Davis has had plenty of hits in the country world and has even had a crossover moment with his Luke Bryan collab “Buy Dirt” in 2021. He won the Song of the Year award at the CMA Awards in 2022 for “Buy Dirt.” Jordan is set to perform at the 2024 CMA Country Christmas special, alongside other stars like Lainey Wilson, Lady A, and many other icons from the genre.

By his side for much of his career has been Kristen O’Connor. The singer, 35, married his wife before many of his tunes became hits, and it’s clear that they have a very happy marriage. She’ll definitely be watching his upcoming holiday performance. Keep reading to learn more about the “Singles You Up” singer’s marriage.

How Did Jordan Meet Kristen?

Jordan and Kristen’s love story actually began with somebody else’s marriage! The pair met in the elevator of a Holiday Inn Express in Houma, Louisiana, according to an interview with CMT, per Country Now. The pair were getting the party started early in a somewhat odd location. “We were just taking shots in the elevator,” Kristen said. “We rode the elevator up and down with them for, I don’t know, it felt like a long time, it was probably five or 10 minutes. But mind you, there were only three or four floors in the hotel so we were just up and down having a party.”

They Got Married in 2017

After their elevator rendezvous at a friend’s wedding, Jordan and Kristen tied the knot in March 2017. Kristen shared a few photos from their wedding (as well as memories from their marriage) in an Instagram post, celebrating their fifth anniversary in 2022. “Five years, three houses, two kids, thousands of miles traveled and endless memories,” she wrote. “Happy anniversary, bud! Love you more with each passing year and cannot wait to see what awaits us in the future!”

Jordan Has Written Tons of Love Songs About Her

While Jordan sings about a variety of subjects, he has never shied away from showing his love for his wife on his albums. Whether it’s a song like “Next Thing You Know” or “What My World Spins Around,” the country star clearly takes inspiration from his wife.

Even though the songs are sweet, Jordan has revealed that sometimes Kristen doesn’t pay attention to the words. “She doesn’t even pick up on the lyrics anymore,” he said of “What My World Spins Around” to ABC Audio. “She’s just kind of like, ‘Oh, that could be a cool follow-up to ‘Buy Dirt.’’ I was like, ‘Babe, did you even listen to the lyrics?’’

They Have 3 Kids

Two years after tying the knot, Jordan and Kristen welcomed their first child, a daughter Eloise, 3, in 2019. Since then, they’ve had two boys: Locklan, 2, in 2021 and Elijah, 4 months, in June 2023. After welcoming Locklan, Jordan gushed about how great his wife was during the delivery in an interview with People. “My wife crushed it,” he said. “No major hiccups and we had a healthy baby and a healthy mama and all is well.”

They Have 2 Adorable Puppies

Besides their three beautiful children, Jordan and Kristen are parents to two cute fur babies. They have a cavadoodle and goldendoodle named Virginia and Louis. Kristen runs an Instagram account for the two of them, where she dresses up the two puppies for all sorts of occasions.